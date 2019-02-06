Economy

17:16 06.02.2019

EU could expand quotas for Ukrainian meat – UAC

2 min read
EU could expand quotas for Ukrainian meat – UAC

The European Union (EU) could expand quotas for supply of Ukrainian beef, pork and poultry products, the press service of the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation (UAC) has reported.

The press service said that Agriculture Policy Sector Manager of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Christian Ben Hell gave this information at a meeting of the agricultural committee of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

After the entry into force of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, Ukrainian agricultural and food exports to the EU increased 32%. The EU is doing everything possible to enable Ukrainian products to enter the EU markets. In particular, the EU plans to expand the quotas for the supply of beef, pork, poultry products, the UAC said, citing the agriculture policy sector manager.

Mr. Hell also noted the importance of bills No. 6023 on the protection of rights to indicate the origin of goods and No. 9162 on the agrarian strategy. According to him, the latest bill will become the legal basis for financial support by the European Union for rural areas in Ukraine.

As reported, Ukraine as of January 21, 2019 used three quotas for duty free exports under the FTA with the EU for honey, grape and apple juice, and also accelerated the use of quotas for processed starch, sugar, malt and wheat gluten.

Tags: #eu #ukraine #quotas #meat
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

17:25 06.02.2019
ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

15:38 06.02.2019
Ukraine reaching sustainable approach to implementation of reforms — World Bank vice president

Ukraine reaching sustainable approach to implementation of reforms — World Bank vice president

13:47 06.02.2019
Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

Cabinet terminates agreement with Russia on exchange of legal information

12:26 06.02.2019
Ukraine withdraws from CIS coordination bodies

Ukraine withdraws from CIS coordination bodies

15:04 05.02.2019
People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

14:26 05.02.2019
Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

11:51 05.02.2019
Ukraine boosts crude oil transit to Europe by 5% in Jan

Ukraine boosts crude oil transit to Europe by 5% in Jan

11:30 05.02.2019
Rada opens 10th session

Rada opens 10th session

15:42 02.02.2019
Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, including thanks to economic growth – PM

Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, including thanks to economic growth – PM

13:20 02.02.2019
Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

AD

HOT NEWS

Subsidy monetization program for households launched in Ukraine – Poroshenko

Share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to be reduced to 30% from 50% from March 1

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

Political consultations on FTA between Ukraine and Turkey to be held soon - Klimkin

LATEST

Ukrlandfarming, Avangard agree on restructuring of UAH 4.4 bln debt to Oschadbank

Subsidy monetization program for households launched in Ukraine – Poroshenko

Share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to be reduced to 30% from 50% from March 1

Ukraine's government fires acting Agriculture Minister Martyniuk, appoints Deputy Minister Trofimtseva to replace him

NBU allows repatriation of dividends for 2018 – Churiy

Investment in reconstruction of Vinnytsia airport to be UAH 1 bln, first flight scheduled for late 2019

Soltex Capital buys claims to Respublika mall at Dutch auction

KTD Group to launch conveyed assembly of refrigerators at Cherkasy factory in within two months

Food delivery service UberEats launched in Kyiv in test mode

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD