EU could expand quotas for Ukrainian meat – UAC

The European Union (EU) could expand quotas for supply of Ukrainian beef, pork and poultry products, the press service of the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation (UAC) has reported.

The press service said that Agriculture Policy Sector Manager of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Christian Ben Hell gave this information at a meeting of the agricultural committee of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

After the entry into force of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, Ukrainian agricultural and food exports to the EU increased 32%. The EU is doing everything possible to enable Ukrainian products to enter the EU markets. In particular, the EU plans to expand the quotas for the supply of beef, pork, poultry products, the UAC said, citing the agriculture policy sector manager.

Mr. Hell also noted the importance of bills No. 6023 on the protection of rights to indicate the origin of goods and No. 9162 on the agrarian strategy. According to him, the latest bill will become the legal basis for financial support by the European Union for rural areas in Ukraine.

As reported, Ukraine as of January 21, 2019 used three quotas for duty free exports under the FTA with the EU for honey, grape and apple juice, and also accelerated the use of quotas for processed starch, sugar, malt and wheat gluten.