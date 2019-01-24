Economy

10:13 24.01.2019

More than 230 businesses started working in Ukraine since 2014 thanks to foreign investors — Poroshenko

 Thanks to the policy of fulfilling commitments and the course for the implementation of reforms carried out by the current authorities of Ukraine, as well as the faith of foreign investors and international financial organizations in the prospects for the Ukrainian economy, which resulted in the financing of investment projects, 238 enterprises have been built and started to operate in Ukraine since 2014, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"We are the only government and the only presidential team that have fulfilled six memorandums of cooperation with international financial organizations. This has never happened in Ukraine before," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the National Investment Council at the Ukraine House on January 23 evening in Davos, Switzerland where the World Economic Forum is taking place.

He stressed that the Ukrainian authorities have been fulfilling their commitments and vigorously carrying out reforms in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian head of state said that in 2018 alone, 83 enterprises, which had been built from scratch, started to work in Ukraine. "Thanks to investments, we have got 238 enterprises [since 2014]. It was a difficult thing to do in 2014, it was difficult not only for me as the president of our country that is fighting, but it was also difficult for you to believe in Ukraine and maintain an open investment stance," Poroshenko told the investors on the council.

Tags: #poroshenko #investors #davos
Interfax-Ukraine
