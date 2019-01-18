Naftogaz to continue search for Gazprom assets in Switzerland to recover $2.6 bln under arbitration decision

Naftogaz Ukrainy will continue to search for the assets of Gazprom in Switzerland to recover $2.6 billion under the decision of the Stockholm arbitration, executive director of the company Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

Earlier, Gazprom announced that the Court of the Canton of Zug (Switzerland) on January 16 decided to completely repeal its May 29, 2018 ruling that imposed interim measures in Switzerland on Gazprom shares in Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG and on Gazprom's rights of claim in those companies.

According to Vitrenko, Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG, registered in Switzerland, assured the bailiffs that they could not execute the court ruling to seize shares owned by Gazprom, since the shares are issued in paper, and they have no such shares. Therefore, the court canceled its decision on assets seizure.

Vitrenko noted that part of the shares of Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG was found in the UK, and the subsidiary of Gazprom was forced to pledge to court in London to do nothing with these shares until the court makes a relevant decision.