Economy

17:59 18.01.2019

Naftogaz to continue search for Gazprom assets in Switzerland to recover $2.6 bln under arbitration decision

1 min read
Naftogaz to continue search for Gazprom assets in Switzerland to recover $2.6 bln under arbitration decision

 Naftogaz Ukrainy will continue to search for the assets of Gazprom in Switzerland to recover $2.6 billion under the decision of the Stockholm arbitration, executive director of the company Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

Earlier, Gazprom announced that the Court of the Canton of Zug (Switzerland) on January 16 decided to completely repeal its May 29, 2018 ruling that imposed interim measures in Switzerland on Gazprom shares in Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG and on Gazprom's rights of claim in those companies.

According to Vitrenko, Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG, registered in Switzerland, assured the bailiffs that they could not execute the court ruling to seize shares owned by Gazprom, since the shares are issued in paper, and they have no such shares. Therefore, the court canceled its decision on assets seizure.

Vitrenko noted that part of the shares of Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG was found in the UK, and the subsidiary of Gazprom was forced to pledge to court in London to do nothing with these shares until the court makes a relevant decision.

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Holding of talks behind scenes with Russia results in negative results – Naftogaz CEO

Naftogaz assesses loss for Ukraine from 2009 gas contracts at $32 bln – Naftogaz CEO

Gazprom could halt gas transit across Ukraine early 2020– Naftogaz CEO

Naftogaz CEO proposes creating single database of gas consumers allowing all market players to access it

Decommissioning compressor shops operating for pumping gas to Ukraine by Gazprom violates Russia's promises on transit guarantees – Naftogaz chief

Naftogaz will reduce gas price for industrial consumers by 3% in Jan

U.S. court satisfies Naftogaz requirement to get info about Gazprom's assets in Europe

Court in New York upholds Naftogaz's claims against Gazprom – Naftogaz COO

Naftogaz appeals to U.S. court to enforce recovery of funds from Gazprom

Naftogaz pays UAH 8.1 bln in dividends to state budget in Nov

LATEST

Westinghouse will provide Ukraine with its technology of nuclear fuel production to build plant - Nasalyk

Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

Ministry of Infrastructure considering transfer of Kyiv central railway station to concession

Court declares illegality of accruing UAH 500 mln of fine on Energoatom for late payment of tax

Nord Stream 2 can't be stopped - Germany's FM

NBU head says there are grounds to loosen monetary policy

Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

Ukrnafta to put 320,000 tonnes of oil up for sale at first auction in 2019

Boryspil airport continues holding talks with Laudamotion on launch of flight to Vienna

Darnitsa pharma firm replaces director general

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD