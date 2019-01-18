Economy

15:51 18.01.2019

Ministry of Infrastructure considering transfer of Kyiv central railway station to concession

1 min read
Ministry of Infrastructure considering transfer of Kyiv central railway station to concession

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine is considering the transfer of the Kyiv central railway station to concession.

"We are considering the possibility of transferring the station to concession. This could be a municipal concession if the city has money, maybe a private investor," Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said on Facebook.

The minister noted that the station accepts about 100,000 passengers every day, but its general condition, as well as the state of the station square "do not correspond to the honorary title of the Kyiv architectural landmark."

"We've agreed to turn this object into a modern, tidy, comfortable and safe public space. In two weeks we will gather, analyze proposals from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrzaliznytsia, the National Police and the Kyiv mayor's office. Trading platforms, waiting rooms, parking lots - all this should be put in order, in a single aesthetic style," Omelyan said.

Tags: #concession #railway #kyiv
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kyiv developing investment plan to raise $100 mln to upgrade fuel, energy complex

Kyiv city to receive $100 mln from intl donors for modernization of heat and energy complex

EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

Polish Unibep S.A. could complete trade center in Kyiv

Moody's upgrades rating of Kyiv city to 'Caa2,' outlook remains positive

Kyiv City Council expands charter capital of Kyivteploenergo by UAH 196 mln

Ukraine's export brand presented in Kyiv

Kyiv ready to discuss restructuring of Kyiv Metropoliten debt with new owner of Ukrrosleasing

Kyiv completes restructuring $101.15 mln worth of '15 eurobonds

PM promises to Kyiv city to pay UAH 729.6 mln of debt to Kyivenergo

LATEST

Naftogaz to continue search for Gazprom assets in Switzerland to recover $2.6 bln under arbitration decision

Westinghouse will provide Ukraine with its technology of nuclear fuel production to build plant - Nasalyk

Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

Holding of talks behind scenes with Russia results in negative results – Naftogaz CEO

Court declares illegality of accruing UAH 500 mln of fine on Energoatom for late payment of tax

Nord Stream 2 can't be stopped - Germany's FM

Naftogaz assesses loss for Ukraine from 2009 gas contracts at $32 bln – Naftogaz CEO

Gazprom could halt gas transit across Ukraine early 2020– Naftogaz CEO

NBU head says there are grounds to loosen monetary policy

Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD