The minimum wage in Ukraine in 2019 is UAH 4,173.

This amount is stipulated in law No. 2629-VIII on the national budget of Ukraine for the current year, which entered into force on January 1.

"To establish the minimum monthly wage in 2019 in the amount of UAH 4,173 from January 1. In terms of time it is UAH 25.13 per hour," the law says.