Economy

17:33 28.12.2018

Kyiv developing investment plan to raise $100 mln to upgrade fuel, energy complex

2 min read
Kyiv developing investment plan to raise $100 mln to upgrade fuel, energy complex

Kyiv together with USAID, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the IFC is developing an investment plan to raise $100 million for modernization of the heat and power complex as part of the previously signed memorandum, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration has reported.

"We hope that in the next two or three months the partners will be able to decide on a priority investment plan: they will define the most vulnerable places that will give the greatest efficiency in terms of investments. In 2019 we plan to sign the first loan agreement," EBRD Deputy Head for Ukraine Marina Petrov said.

According to her, the partners plan to implement two projects: the first one is to attract $100 million for the priority renewal of the fuel and energy complex, the second one is a long-term global program for the comprehensive modernization of the system.

"After working out a plan for the development of the company [Kyivteploenergo], the issue of long-term partnership will be discussed," she added.

Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleyev also noted that investments in the amount of $1 billion are needed to modernize the capital's fuel and energy complex.

"The city plans to systematically move towards attracting them," he stressed.

Tags: #modernization #power #kyiv
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kyiv city to receive $100 mln from intl donors for modernization of heat and energy complex

EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

Polish Unibep S.A. could complete trade center in Kyiv

Moody's upgrades rating of Kyiv city to 'Caa2,' outlook remains positive

Kyiv City Council expands charter capital of Kyivteploenergo by UAH 196 mln

Ukrenergo, Slovakia's SEPS agree on building new power line to boost power transmission between two countries

Ukraine's export brand presented in Kyiv

Kyiv ready to discuss restructuring of Kyiv Metropoliten debt with new owner of Ukrrosleasing

Kyiv completes restructuring $101.15 mln worth of '15 eurobonds

PM promises to Kyiv city to pay UAH 729.6 mln of debt to Kyivenergo

LATEST

Ukraine interested in respected partner to manage GTS – PM

Sanctions should aim at blocking financial support of Russian economy – PM

Second stage of fiscal service reform provides for creation of financial intelligence body – Finance minister

Ukraine gets EUR 350 mln under IBRD guarantee – Finance Ministry

Cabinet approves plan of measures for synchronization of Ukraine's power system with ENTSO-E

Finance ministry waiting for resumption of privatization of large companies in Q1 2018

Poroshenko gets UAH 556 mln in three-year dividends from trust, due to pay UAH 60 mln in taxes

Tesla Supercharger chain to spread to entire Europe in 2019, including Ukraine - Musk

Ukroboronprom passes over 2,500 units of precision weapons to Armed Forces in 2018

NBU points out weakening of inflation risks, improved inflation expectations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD