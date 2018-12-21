Economy

19:05 21.12.2018

Naftogaz will reduce gas price for industrial consumers by 3% in Jan

1 min read
Naftogaz will reduce gas price for industrial consumers by 3% in Jan

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in January 2019 will reduce the price of gas supplied to industrial consumers on a prepayment basis by 3%, to UAH 10,823 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

According to the company, this price is relevant for consumers who purchase gas in the amount of more than 50,000 cubic meters per month and have no debts to the company.

The price for industrial enterprises making purchases without prepayment will be UAH 11,833 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

As reported, in December 2018 Naftogaz lowered the price of gas for industrial consumers by 17%, to UAH 11,153 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT) on a prepaid basis and to UAH 12,180 without it.

Tags: #naftogaz #price_of_gas
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

U.S. court satisfies Naftogaz requirement to get info about Gazprom's assets in Europe

Court in New York upholds Naftogaz's claims against Gazprom – Naftogaz COO

Naftogaz appeals to U.S. court to enforce recovery of funds from Gazprom

Naftogaz pays UAH 8.1 bln in dividends to state budget in Nov

Naftogaz obliges to design unbundling contract system jointly with Trunk Pipelines of Ukraine by late Jan 2019

Energy Community secretariat director accuses Naftogaz of delaying unbundling, urges to sign agreement in Q1 2019

Gazprom could refuse signing long term contract for gas transit - Naftogaz head

Ukraine imports no Russian gas for three years

Naftogaz top manager expects no surprises after preliminary hearings of Gazprom's appeal against Stockholm arbitration decision

Naftogaz withholds another $3.8 mln of Gazprom's overpayment to offset amounts due under arbitration award

LATEST

Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

Ukraine obtains $1.4 bln tranche from IMF, forex reserves exceed $20 bln - NBU

Rada extends moratorium on farmland sale until 2020

New IMF's SBA to contribute to macrofinancial stability in Ukraine, payments on external debt – bankers

Ukroboronprom to start switching to NATO technical standards in 2019

Ukraine's forex reserves could grow to almost $20 bln as of late 2018 - NBU

NBU decides to liquidate VTB Bank

Cabinet divides State Fiscal Service into tax and customs services

Ukraine extends trade restrictions against Russia for another year

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD