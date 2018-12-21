Naftogaz will reduce gas price for industrial consumers by 3% in Jan

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in January 2019 will reduce the price of gas supplied to industrial consumers on a prepayment basis by 3%, to UAH 10,823 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

According to the company, this price is relevant for consumers who purchase gas in the amount of more than 50,000 cubic meters per month and have no debts to the company.

The price for industrial enterprises making purchases without prepayment will be UAH 11,833 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

As reported, in December 2018 Naftogaz lowered the price of gas for industrial consumers by 17%, to UAH 11,153 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT) on a prepaid basis and to UAH 12,180 without it.