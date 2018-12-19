Economy

10:57 19.12.2018

Cabinet divides State Fiscal Service into tax and customs services

The Cabinet of Ministers has divided the State Fiscal Service into the State Tax Service and the State Customs Service, the Ministry of Finance has reported on its website.

"The reform of the State Fiscal Service will create the basis for the demilitarization of tax authorities, improve the quality of services provided to taxpayers, increase the transparency and accountability of work of tax and customs authorities," the press service of the agency said citing Deputy Finance Minister Serhiy Verlanov.

According to the approved concept of reforming the State Fiscal Service, the tax police will be included in the State Tax Service. Both services will be created as separate central executive bodies, coordinated by the Cabinet through the Minister of Finance.

A commission, headed by Verlanov, will be created for the service reorganization.

The Cabinet intends to hold a tender for the leaders of both services within three months after the approval of a government resolution, the ministry said.

The resolution takes into account the recommendations of the IMF, the Finance Ministry added.

