Naftogaz appeals to U.S. court to enforce recovery of funds from Gazprom

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has appealed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas (the United States) with a lawsuit against Gazprom Marketing & Trading USA, Inc. for further litigation with PJSC Gazprom in the Netherlands and Switzerland on the execution of the decision of the Stockholm arbitration, according to the materials of the Offshorealert project.

"Gazprom continues the defiant non-implementing of the international arbitration decision ... I am not complaining, but I explain our actions, in particular, in the United States for compulsory execution," Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said on his Facebook page.

"And the United States is not the last jurisdiction where Gazprom will face problems. Until they pay us the full amount," he said.

He noted that Gazprom lost the dispute in the Court of Appeal in Sweden about suspension of the enforcement of the arbitration decision, therefore it has no legal basis not to pay Naftogaz under this decision.

The Naftogaz press service reported they are not commenting on the trials initiated in the United States in more detail at the request of lawyers.