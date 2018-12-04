Economy

17:48 04.12.2018

London court decides to cancel seizure of assets of PrivatBank ex-owners - Kolomoisky's lawyers

The High Court of Justice in London has rejected PrivatBank's lawsuit against its former owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov and obliged the Ukrainian state bank to pay all court expenses of the defendants, according to a press release from Fieldfisher, representing Kolomoisky's interests.

"The court ruled that the Worldwide Freezing Order [WFO] should not have been issued and that PrivatBank artificially organized the case in such a way as to try to involve Kolomoisky and Boholiubov in the proceedings [in London]," Fieldfisher lawyers said.

In particular, the court obliged PrivatBank within 28 days to pay the interim expenses of GBP7.5 million, of which GBP4 million to Ihor Kolomoisky.

PrivatBank, in turn, previously said it would appeal this decision in the Court of Appeal in England, and until that point the WFO remains in force.

