Poroshenko signs laws on customs clearance of cars with foreign registration

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has signed bills No 8487 and No 8488 on the customs clearance of cars with EU number plates.

The signed documents, in particular, specify that the fees received from the customs clearance of such cars will be used to cover the deficit of the Pension Fund so that pensions could be raised and those receiving minimum pensions would be able to continue to do so.

"I have signed laws No 8487 and No 8488 to legalize cars with EU number plates that have been brought into Ukraine in violation of customs and tax laws. All the money received as a result, from the first to the last hryvnia, will be given to the Pension Fund to cover its deficit, raise pensions and secure the payments of minimum pensions to those in need. This is clearly stipulated by law," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on November 23 morning.

He said that the adoption of those laws was "not an easy compromise between the state and the actual owners of those cars."

He called on the owners of the cars with foreign registration to make use of the preferential procedure for customs clearance and abstain from protests.

"There could be no army without taxes, there could be no roads without taxes, and there could be no education without taxes. And the state is built not by presidents, governments, and MPs but by taxpayers. This must become an axiom, and the fact that these laws have been signed is a step in that direction. I thank you all for understanding and your ability to reach a compromise," he said.