Economy

10:56 23.11.2018

Poroshenko signs laws on customs clearance of cars with foreign registration

2 min read
Poroshenko signs laws on customs clearance of cars with foreign registration

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has signed bills No 8487 and No 8488 on the customs clearance of cars with EU number plates.

The signed documents, in particular, specify that the fees received from the customs clearance of such cars will be used to cover the deficit of the Pension Fund so that pensions could be raised and those receiving minimum pensions would be able to continue to do so.

"I have signed laws No 8487 and No 8488 to legalize cars with EU number plates that have been brought into Ukraine in violation of customs and tax laws. All the money received as a result, from the first to the last hryvnia, will be given to the Pension Fund to cover its deficit, raise pensions and secure the payments of minimum pensions to those in need. This is clearly stipulated by law," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on November 23 morning.

He said that the adoption of those laws was "not an easy compromise between the state and the actual owners of those cars."

He called on the owners of the cars with foreign registration to make use of the preferential procedure for customs clearance and abstain from protests.

"There could be no army without taxes, there could be no roads without taxes, and there could be no education without taxes. And the state is built not by presidents, governments, and MPs but by taxpayers. This must become an axiom, and the fact that these laws have been signed is a step in that direction. I thank you all for understanding and your ability to reach a compromise," he said.

Tags: #eu #poroshenko #cars #number
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Every kopeck paid by owners of cars with foreign registration must reach Ukrainian pensioners — Poroshenko

Every kopiyka paid by owners of cars with foreign registration must reach Ukrainian pensioners

EC approves maps of European transport network TEN-T in Ukraine

Ukraine's economy makes it possible to refrain from taking loans from IFIs, if not for peak payments on old debts - Poroshenko

Poroshenko declares more than UAH 1.35 mln of income

Poroshenko visits production of powerful UAVs of Baykar Makina

Ukroboronprom, administration of military-industrial complex of Turkey sign cooperation memo

Poroshenko: certain agreement with IMF on introduction of exit capital tax in Ukraine achieved

Ukraine entering long period of economic growth following tough anti-crisis measures - Poroshenko

Poroshenko signs law on changes in resumption of lending, changes in legislation to improve functioning of financial sector

LATEST

London court recognizes PrivatBank claim against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov inconsistent with its jurisdiction, allows appeal

Naftogaz withholds another $3.8 mln of Gazprom's overpayment to offset amounts due under arbitration award

Crown Agents will continue working in Ukraine, sharing its experience

Finance ministry completing discussion of fiscal service reform concept, want to divide tax and customs

Change of Kuznya on Rybalsky owner entails no reshuffling of company executive bodies

Rada amends Tax Code in support of revenues of national budget 2019

Rada passes bill on national budget 2019 with deficit within 2.3% of GDP

Naftogaz accuses Firtash's gas distribution pipelines operators of sabotaging daily gas balancing

Boryspil airport not waiting for snowballing growth of aviation market with arrival of low cost airlines

Bogdan issues first electric truck for Danish Banke Electromotiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD