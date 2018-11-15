Economy

16:46 15.11.2018

Polish Unibep S.A. could complete trade center in Kyiv

Unibep S.A., one of the largest construction companies in the Polish market, has signed a conditional agreement on completing the construction of a shopping and entertainment complex in Kyiv with the Ukrainian company Martin LLC (Kyiv), part of the Lithuanian investment group BT Invest.

According to a report by Unibep S.A. on the stock exchange, the contract was concluded on October 30, 2018. The condition for its entry into force is the receipt by Martin LLC of a loan from Poland's Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego S.A. (BGK) and the availability of a written confirmation of the entry into force of the loan agreement.

According to the report, the cost of the construction contract will be EUR34.6 million. At the same time, the customer makes an advance payment of 15% to Unibep S.A. at its own expense, while the remaining 85% will be financed by a loan provided by BGK.

The implementation period is 14 months from the date of commencement of construction.

BT Invest Group, in particular, Stolitsa Group investment and development company, which is part of it, is currently developing the project for the construction of the Retroville shopping and entertainment center at 47 Pravdy Avenue in Kyiv, whose commissioning was scheduled for 2019. The project partner is BT-Invest investment company, the exclusive broker is Colliers International (Ukraine).

