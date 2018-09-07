DTEK preparing lawsuit against Russia on assets lost in Crimea

DTEK, without waiting for an answer to the claim it made on the assets lost in the annexed Crimea, has begun preparing a suit to international courts, DTEK Director General Maksym Tymchenko has said.

"We've made a claim, waited for an answer, but have not received it. Therefore now court hearings are being prepared," he told journalists in Poltava region.

According to the director general, the damage is now being assessed as a result of assets lost in Crimea.

DTEK Krymenergo was the largest electricity supplier in the Crimean peninsula. It provided more than 80% of electricity supplies in its territory.