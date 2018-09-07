Economy

10:37 07.09.2018

Groysman suggests increasing defense budget for 2019 to UAH 201 bln

1 min read
Groysman suggests increasing defense budget for 2019 to UAH 201 bln

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that the defense budget for 2019 will be increased to UAH 201 billion.

"Yesterday at a meeting of the NSDC I proposed to increase the defense budget-2019 by UAH 23 billion compared to the current year - up to UAH 201 billion. With effective use of such a budget, it makes it possible not only to upgrade weapons, but also to increase the salaries of our military," the head of the government said on Facebook on Friday morning.

Tags: #groysman #budget
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Minimum wage in Ukraine will grow to UAH 4,170 from 2019 - Groysman

Ukraine ready for heating season - Groysman

Intl organizations will buy extra drugs for orphan patients, children with oncology for 2016 budget funds

Ukraine recognizes its obligations to raise gas prices

Ukraine annually spends UAH 130 bln on debt servicing

Ukraine NOW brand receives Red Dot award – Groysman

Groysman hopes average wage in Ukraine will rise to UAH 10,000 by year end

EBA calls on govt to develop rules for timber sale, taking into account access to common resources

ProZorro saves over UAH 55 bln of budget funds in two years of operation

Ukraine ready to put 44 fields with 150 bcm of gas stocks up for sale at auctions

LATEST

DTEK preparing lawsuit against Russia on assets lost in Crimea

flydubai to operate double daily flights from Kyiv's Boryspil

Losses from insurance against nuclear risks approaching zero, personal insurance in transport less than 10%

Ukrzaliznytsia and 1991 Open Data Incubator launch incubation program for startups

NBU expects successful negotiations with IMF mission

Agreement to implement investment project to build wind farm in Kherson region for $450 mln signed in Kyiv

Bayer launches seed plant in Zhytomyr region for $200 mln

Ukraine's international reserves shrink by 2.9% in August 2018

Talks of energy ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Vice President of EC Sefcovic on gas scheduled for Oct

Acting fiscal service head resigns, new head to be selected at tender

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD