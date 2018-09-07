Groysman suggests increasing defense budget for 2019 to UAH 201 bln

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that the defense budget for 2019 will be increased to UAH 201 billion.

"Yesterday at a meeting of the NSDC I proposed to increase the defense budget-2019 by UAH 23 billion compared to the current year - up to UAH 201 billion. With effective use of such a budget, it makes it possible not only to upgrade weapons, but also to increase the salaries of our military," the head of the government said on Facebook on Friday morning.