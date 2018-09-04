Economy

18:45 04.09.2018

Ukraine enters Sept with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

Ukraine has raised natural gas reserves in its underground storage facilities (UGS) by 7.26 billion cubic meters (bcm) after the end of the heating season, JSC Ukrtransgaz has said.

Thus, from April 8 to September 1, gas reserves in storage facilities grew by 97.6%, to 14.695 bcm from 7.435 bcm.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's estimates, gas stocks on September 1 increased by 55.49 million cubic meters (mcm), in August by 1.793 bcm (57.85 mcm per day), in July they expanded by 1.655 bcm (53.38 mcm a day), in June by 1.622 bcm (54.09 mcm per day), in May by 1.632 bcm (52.65 mcm per day), on April 9 through April 30 by 500.84 mcm (22.77 mcm per day).

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine expects that gas stocks as of November 1, 2018, would reach 17 bcm.

Ukrtransgaz, wholly owned by NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates the system of trunk gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities of the country with a total capacity of 31 bcm.

