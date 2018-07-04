Economy

09:54 04.07.2018

Ukraine's TPPs and CHPPs increase coal consumption by 22.4% in Jan-May 2018

Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) and combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) in January-May 2018 increased coal consumption by 22.4% (by 2.048 million tonnes) compared to the same period in 2017, to 11.208 million tonnes.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, in May 2018, coal consumption by TPPs and CHPPs increased by 36.6% compared to the same month in 2017, to 1.835 million tonnes.

As reported, TPPs and TPPs of Ukraine in 2017 reduced coal consumption by 20.8% (by 6.527 million tonnes) compared to 2016, to 24.811 million tonnes.

Ukraine in 2018 plans to increase the import of steam coal by 11.3% (by 573,900 tonnes) compared to 2017, to 5.669 million tonnes.

Tags: #chpp #coal
