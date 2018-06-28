Gazprom: court rejects Naftogaz motion to cancel suspension of enforced recovery in Stockholm ruling

Sweden's Svea Court of Appeal has upheld the court's June 13 ruling that suspended enforced recovery actions under the February 28 ruling in Stockholm arbitration court concerning the gas transit contract dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz Ukrainy, Gazprom reported.

"Naftogaz Ukrainy tried to appeal this court order, but the court ruled that its arguments were insufficient," it said.

"This circumstance strengthens Gazprom's position in appealing attempts by Naftogaz Ukrainy for enforced recover under the aforementioned arbitration ruling in various countries," it said.

Gazprom will continue to defend its rights in accordance with applicable law.