Industrial production in Ukraine slows to 2.5% in May – statistics

Industrial production in Ukraine in May 2018 increased by 2.5% compared with May 2017, while the figure in April 2018 year-over-year was 3%, in March 1%, it was 1.9% in February 2018 and 3.6% in January 2018, the State Statistics Service said on Friday.

The authority said that with the adjustment to the effect of calendar days, industrial production in May 2018 rose by 2.9% compared with May 2017, whereas growth in April 2018 from April 2017 was by 3%.

Industrial production in May 2018 from April 2018 increased by 3.1% and by 0.6% if the seasonal factor is taken into account.

In January-May 2018, industrial production growth was 2.6% from the same period of last year. In the supply of electricity, gas and steam it grew from 3.6% to 4.2%. The processing industry showed a slowdown in the growth from 3.1% to 2.4%. The mining industry demonstrated a slowdown from 2.2% to 2%.

The processing industry in May 2018 from May 2017 increased production by 3.2%, in the supply of electricity, gas and steam by 8.6%, while the mining industry decreased it by 1.9%.