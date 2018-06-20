Ukraine, Israel discuss readiness on signing FTA

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has agreed with Israeli leaders on the readiness of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Israel, the press service of the Ukrainian ministry has said.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed and agreed upon many topics of mutual interest, particularly in the area of trade and investment, agriculture and water management, energy and communications, standardization and tourism. A Protocol of the 11th Meeting of the Commission was signed as a result of the negotiations," a message reads.

It is noted that the 11th meeting of Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation took place in Jerusalem under the co-chairmanship of Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin and Minister for Environment, Minister for Jerusalem and Heritage of the State of Israel Zeev Elkin.

Klimkin also had a meeting with the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, where the subject of the creation of the Autocephalous Orthodox Ukrainian Church was discussed.