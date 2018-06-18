Economy

Govt, law enforcers draw up action plan to combat smuggling at customs - Groysman

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, together with law enforcement agencies, has worked out a general action plan aimed at effectively combating smuggling and shadow schemes at customs.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, together with law enforcement agencies, the Prosecutor General's Office, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the State Fiscal Service, has drafted an action plan aimed at effectively combating smuggling and shadow schemes at customs," the government's press service said, with reference to Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

According to the report, major provisions of the document were discussed on Monday, June 18, during a special meeting on problems recorded at the border.

The prime minister said that the entire law enforcement bloc had shown "complete readiness and determination to fight smuggling."

"We have a plan. We are presenting it. I warn everyone - take care and start serving the state. Every hryvnia should be in the budget. This is fundamentally important to me as prime minister and to all participants in today's coordination meeting," Groysman said.

