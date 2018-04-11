Germany ready to additionally allocate EUR 14 mln for Energy Efficiency Fund – Zubko

Germany is ready to allocate EUR 10 million for projects of the Energy Efficiency Fund and EUR 4 million for the training of energy auditors and training of the Fund's employees, Minister for Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Hennadiy Zubko has said.

"The German government is ready to sign an agreement with IFC - International Finance Corporation - on adding additional EUR 10 million to the Multi-Donor Fund for co-financing the projects of the Energy Efficiency Fund of Ukraine," Zubko wrote on his Facebook page.

He also said that the German government had agreed on the implementation of the project of technical assistance to Ukraine in the training of professional energy auditors and training of the Fund's employees in the amount of EUR10 million.

As earlier reported, the Cabinet coordinated a joint program with the EU for financing the Energy Efficiency Fund in the amount of EUR 268 million. According to the Ministry of Regional Development's press service, EU assistance in 2018 will be EUR 50 million, in 2019 – EUR 54 million.

The press service also recalled that the financing of the Energy Efficiency Fund from the state budget will be UAH 1.6 billion in 2018.