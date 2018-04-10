Economy

17:36 10.04.2018

Naftogaz preparing to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom

Naftogaz preparing to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has begun preparations for the recovery of $2.6 billion from Russia's Gazprom due to its refusal to comply with the rulings of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, the Ukrainian company's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have started work for enforcement. Lawyers are preparing the necessary documents," the press service said.

In addition, Naftogaz said that the company was preparing to file a new lawsuit against Gazprom with the demand to compensate for losses caused by the Russian company's non-compliance with Stockholm court rulings.

