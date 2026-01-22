Ukraine to import 4 bcm of gas through winter, no supply threats – Economy Ministry

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukraine's need to import 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas concerns the entire heating season of 2025-2026, half of which the country has already overcome, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture said on Thursday.

"Accordingly, the lion's share of this volume has already been purchased by Naftogaz Ukrainy, delivered to Ukraine and used by our consumers. We emphasize: as of today, there are no threats to gas imports," the ministry said in a statement.

For the import of the remaining volume in February-March, the government, together with Naftogaz Ukrainy and with the support of international partners, provided most of the necessary financing.

"Uncovered needs are estimated at $100 million. Active work is currently underway to find the necessary financial resources," the Ministry of Economy reported.

It recalled that the need to import 4 billion cubic meters m this heating season arose as a result of Russian attacks on gas production facilities and, accordingly, the loss of part of its own gas production.

As reported, the head of the Ministry of Economy Serhiy Sobolev during the Davos Ukraine House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum recently recalled that Russia destroyed half of its gas production capacities in the spring of 2025, but they were restored by approximately 110% in just six months.

"In the fall, Russia destroyed another 40%. However, this has already been restored with the help of our partners and many wonderful companies from the United States and Europe that are helping in the restoration," he said.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine was able to accumulate 13.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas on the eve of winter.

Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky reported in Davos that last year the company purchased 6 billion cubic meters, hundreds of millions of cubic meters were delivered from the United States.

At current spot gas prices in Europe, which have increased significantly recently due to freezing weather, $100 million is the cost of a little over 200 million cubic meters of gas.