Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:45 20.01.2026

Europe remains main market for Ukrainian organic products, accounting for 93% of purchases – official

Ukraine's organic market remains predominantly export-oriented, with the European Union continuing to be the key sales market, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotsky said at the international conference "Organic Export Vision: Ukraine 2026."

"We are actively working to develop domestic consumption, but we objectively understand that exports will form the core share of the market. Therefore, our common task is to clearly see prospects, understand global trends, and make maximum use of all opportunities for development," he wrote on Facebook following the conference.

According to the infographic he presented, Ukraine ranked among the top five exporters of organic products to the EU during 2018–2024. Key items in the export structure include corn, wheat, soybeans, sunflower cake and meal, vegetable oil, millet, berries, and honey.

Export volumes from Ukraine during this period exceeded 170,000 tonnes annually. In particular, in pre-war 2021 the EU imported 190,000 tonnes of organic products from Ukraine; in 2022, 208,000 tonnes; in 2023, 174,000 tonnes; and in 2024, 204,000 tonnes.

Vysotsky said that the top 10 organic products exported from Ukraine to global markets in 2024 included 63,500 tonnes of soybeans worth $30.1 million; 61,700 tonnes of corn worth $11.8 million; 28,900 tonnes of wheat worth $6 million;18,500 tonnes of sunflower cake worth $13.9 million; 12,000 tonnes of blueberries worth $18.2 million; 9,000 tonnes of rapeseed worth $5.7 million; 9,000 tonnes of sunflower oil worth $5.1 million; 3,700 tonnes of flaxseed worth $2.2 million; 3,500 tonnes of unrefined sunflower oil worth $5.2 million; 3,300 tonnes of millet worth $3 million; and 30,000 tonnes of other organic products worth $39.4 million. Overall, in 2024 Ukraine exported 243,000 tonnes of organic products worth $141 million.

According to him, in the geographic distribution of Ukraine's organic exports in 2024, Europe accounted for 93%: EU countries made up 84%, other European countries 9%, North America 6%, and Asia 2%.

"The state is making every effort to ensure uninterrupted access for Ukrainian exporters to international markets. An important step is the update of legislation. The профильный parliamentary agrarian committee has already supported the updated law on organic production in the second reading. The next step is a vote in the plenary hall," the deputy minister concluded.

