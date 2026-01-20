Ukraine's dairy trade balance negative at $1.2 mln in Jan 2026

Foreign trade in dairy products in the first half of January 2026 totaled $13.6 million, which is 59% less than in the first half of December 2025, according to the Union of Dairy Enterprises of Ukraine.

The industry association said that exports of dairy products in January 2026 fell by 51% compared with December and by 43% compared with November 2025. At the same time, imports declined by 65.5% compared with December and by 49.5% compared with November 2025. As a result, the dairy trade balance for the reporting period was negative at $1.2 million.

According to industry analysts, the export structure saw declines in condensed milk and cream by 56%, butter and milk fats by 65%, and all types of cheese by 46%. At the same time, exports of whey increased by 12%.

In the import structure in January this year, imports of fermented dairy products fell by 19% and cheeses of all types by 65%, while imports of whey rose by 134%, the Union summarized.