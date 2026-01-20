Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:19 20.01.2026

Ukraine's dairy trade balance negative at $1.2 mln in Jan 2026

1 min read
Ukraine's dairy trade balance negative at $1.2 mln in Jan 2026

Foreign trade in dairy products in the first half of January 2026 totaled $13.6 million, which is 59% less than in the first half of December 2025, according to the Union of Dairy Enterprises of Ukraine.

The industry association said that exports of dairy products in January 2026 fell by 51% compared with December and by 43% compared with November 2025. At the same time, imports declined by 65.5% compared with December and by 49.5% compared with November 2025. As a result, the dairy trade balance for the reporting period was negative at $1.2 million.

According to industry analysts, the export structure saw declines in condensed milk and cream by 56%, butter and milk fats by 65%, and all types of cheese by 46%. At the same time, exports of whey increased by 12%.

In the import structure in January this year, imports of fermented dairy products fell by 19% and cheeses of all types by 65%, while imports of whey rose by 134%, the Union summarized.

Tags: #dairy #export #import

MORE ABOUT

20:37 20.01.2026
Ukraine opens Côte d'Ivoire market for exports of Ukrainian meat products

Ukraine opens Côte d'Ivoire market for exports of Ukrainian meat products

20:40 06.01.2026
Agricultural exports falls by 8.8% in 2025, mainly due to decline in shipments to EU – UCAB

Agricultural exports falls by 8.8% in 2025, mainly due to decline in shipments to EU – UCAB

20:13 02.01.2026
Maximum capacity for electricity import from EU increases to 2,450 MW in Jan – Ukrenergo

Maximum capacity for electricity import from EU increases to 2,450 MW in Jan – Ukrenergo

19:46 24.12.2025
Gas import volume in 2025 will amount to 6 bln cubic meters – Naftogaz commercial director

Gas import volume in 2025 will amount to 6 bln cubic meters – Naftogaz commercial director

19:15 18.12.2025
Ukrproduct Group exports 20.4% of its dairy products in 9M of 2025

Ukrproduct Group exports 20.4% of its dairy products in 9M of 2025

20:36 15.12.2025
Ukraine increases imports of telephones, telegraphs by 28% in 11M

Ukraine increases imports of telephones, telegraphs by 28% in 11M

19:38 15.12.2025
Ukraine increases imports of electric generators by 3.2 times, batteries by 52% in 11M

Ukraine increases imports of electric generators by 3.2 times, batteries by 52% in 11M

19:50 11.12.2025
Export of dairy products up by almost 9% in 10M – Vysotsky

Export of dairy products up by almost 9% in 10M – Vysotsky

16:19 10.12.2025
Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

19:54 09.12.2025
Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

HOT NEWS

Ukraine with partners implement 42 different energy support projects worth $1 bln – Shmyhal

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

Russia attacks 15 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine today – official

LATEST

Ukraine's National Bank improves support conditions for ECA-insured exporters KYIV. Jan 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Foreign exchange restrictions on settlement deadlines do not apply to export operations if the right of claim under a foreign economic agreement (contract) has been transferred to the private joint-stock company Export Credit Agency (ECA). According to information published on the ECA's website, this applies on the basis of an insurance agreement concluded with the ECA in accordance with the Law

Horizon Capital to support 124 MW wind power project by Notus Energy under its new Ukraine-focused Fund HCCF

Canada to allocate UAH 550 mln for program to develop family farms, cooperation in Ukraine – ministry

Europe remains main market for Ukrainian organic products, accounting for 93% of purchases – official

Ukraine's Naftogaz, Azerbaijan's SOCAR discuss prospects for cooperation

EBRD has invested EUR 9.2 bln in 25 projects in Ukraine since start of full-scale war – Vice President

IMF head advises Ukraine to get rid of electricity and heating subsidies, share tax burden more fairly

Almost half of AmCham member companies expect ceasefire, peaceful settlement of war in Ukraine in 2026

Ukrainian National Bank FX interventions rises 27.1% last week amid hryvnia weakening

Dragon Capital invests nearly $100 mln in Ukraine in 2025, plans further growth in 2026 – Fiala

AD
AD