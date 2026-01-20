Ukraine opens Côte d'Ivoire market for exports of Ukrainian meat products

Ukraine has opened new opportunities for exporting meat products to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, the press service of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported.

According to the statement, Ukraine and the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire have agreed on a veterinary certificate for the export of fresh, frozen, or processed beef and lamb and products thereof, as well as a veterinary certificate for the export of fresh, frozen, or processed poultry meat and poultry products.

"The opening of the first markets for exporting meat products to Côte d'Ivoire is another step in expanding the presence of Ukrainian producers on international markets. This is the result of consistent work by the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian diplomatic missions, and relevant ministries, and it also confirms trust in Ukraine's food safety control system," said the head of the agency, Serhiy Tkachuk.

The agency emphasized that opening these destinations creates new opportunities for Ukrainian producers and exporters of meat products and contributes to strengthening Ukraine's trade and economic relations with countries of the African continent.

Exports to Côte d'Ivoire of fresh, frozen, or processed meat and poultry products, as well as beef and lamb and products thereof, are carried out subject to compliance with a number of established requirements. Exporters registered in Côte d'Ivoire are required to obtain an export permit from the Ministry of Animal Resources and Water Resources before shipments begin. Each export operation must also obtain an import permit issued prior to the dispatch of the cargo.