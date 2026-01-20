Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:37 20.01.2026

Ukraine opens Côte d'Ivoire market for exports of Ukrainian meat products

2 min read

Ukraine has opened new opportunities for exporting meat products to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, the press service of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported.

According to the statement, Ukraine and the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire have agreed on a veterinary certificate for the export of fresh, frozen, or processed beef and lamb and products thereof, as well as a veterinary certificate for the export of fresh, frozen, or processed poultry meat and poultry products.

"The opening of the first markets for exporting meat products to Côte d'Ivoire is another step in expanding the presence of Ukrainian producers on international markets. This is the result of consistent work by the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian diplomatic missions, and relevant ministries, and it also confirms trust in Ukraine's food safety control system," said the head of the agency, Serhiy Tkachuk.

The agency emphasized that opening these destinations creates new opportunities for Ukrainian producers and exporters of meat products and contributes to strengthening Ukraine's trade and economic relations with countries of the African continent.

Exports to Côte d'Ivoire of fresh, frozen, or processed meat and poultry products, as well as beef and lamb and products thereof, are carried out subject to compliance with a number of established requirements. Exporters registered in Côte d'Ivoire are required to obtain an export permit from the Ministry of Animal Resources and Water Resources before shipments begin. Each export operation must also obtain an import permit issued prior to the dispatch of the cargo.

Tags: #export #africa #products

MORE ABOUT

19:45 20.01.2026
Europe remains main market for Ukrainian organic products, accounting for 93% of purchases – official

Europe remains main market for Ukrainian organic products, accounting for 93% of purchases – official

19:19 20.01.2026
Ukraine's dairy trade balance negative at $1.2 mln in Jan 2026

Ukraine's dairy trade balance negative at $1.2 mln in Jan 2026

20:40 06.01.2026
Agricultural exports falls by 8.8% in 2025, mainly due to decline in shipments to EU – UCAB

Agricultural exports falls by 8.8% in 2025, mainly due to decline in shipments to EU – UCAB

20:03 22.12.2025
Govt simplifies process for manufacturers to confirm local content in public procurement

Govt simplifies process for manufacturers to confirm local content in public procurement

19:15 18.12.2025
Ukrproduct Group exports 20.4% of its dairy products in 9M of 2025

Ukrproduct Group exports 20.4% of its dairy products in 9M of 2025

14:45 17.12.2025
MFA calls on African govts to take decisive action to stop Russian programs on recruiting young people to fight in Ukraine

MFA calls on African govts to take decisive action to stop Russian programs on recruiting young people to fight in Ukraine

20:36 15.12.2025
Ukraine increases imports of telephones, telegraphs by 28% in 11M

Ukraine increases imports of telephones, telegraphs by 28% in 11M

19:38 15.12.2025
Ukraine increases imports of electric generators by 3.2 times, batteries by 52% in 11M

Ukraine increases imports of electric generators by 3.2 times, batteries by 52% in 11M

19:50 11.12.2025
Export of dairy products up by almost 9% in 10M – Vysotsky

Export of dairy products up by almost 9% in 10M – Vysotsky

19:04 04.12.2025
Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

HOT NEWS

Ukraine with partners implement 42 different energy support projects worth $1 bln – Shmyhal

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

Russia attacks 15 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine today – official

LATEST

Ukraine's National Bank improves support conditions for ECA-insured exporters KYIV. Jan 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Foreign exchange restrictions on settlement deadlines do not apply to export operations if the right of claim under a foreign economic agreement (contract) has been transferred to the private joint-stock company Export Credit Agency (ECA). According to information published on the ECA's website, this applies on the basis of an insurance agreement concluded with the ECA in accordance with the Law

Horizon Capital to support 124 MW wind power project by Notus Energy under its new Ukraine-focused Fund HCCF

Canada to allocate UAH 550 mln for program to develop family farms, cooperation in Ukraine – ministry

Ukraine's Naftogaz, Azerbaijan's SOCAR discuss prospects for cooperation

EBRD has invested EUR 9.2 bln in 25 projects in Ukraine since start of full-scale war – Vice President

IMF head advises Ukraine to get rid of electricity and heating subsidies, share tax burden more fairly

Almost half of AmCham member companies expect ceasefire, peaceful settlement of war in Ukraine in 2026

Ukrainian National Bank FX interventions rises 27.1% last week amid hryvnia weakening

Dragon Capital invests nearly $100 mln in Ukraine in 2025, plans further growth in 2026 – Fiala

Business expectations deteriorate for third consecutive quarter in Q4 2025 – Ukraine's National Bank survey

AD
AD