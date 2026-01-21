Oschadbank and GROSSDORF to provide loans for farmers to purchase fertilizers for 2026 spring sowing campaign

State-owned Oschadbank, together with the agrochemical company GROSSDORF, launched a partnership lending program to support farmers ahead of the 2026 sowing season. Specifically, loans will be provided for the purchase of Ukrainian-produced mineral fertilizers, the bank's press service reported.

"The new financial instrument is designed to provide farmers with access to financing on clear and predictable terms, optimize working capital management, and enable them to stockpile fertilizers in advance without withdrawing their own funds from operating activities," the message reads.

The partnership program covers a wide range of mineral fertilizers from GROSSDORF. It is designed for both small and medium-sized farms, as well as large agricultural enterprises planning seasonal purchases. Furthermore, as part of the program, farmers will be able to take advantage of additional services from GROSSDORF, including contracting for the required fertilizer volumes and their storage until payment is made.

Oschadbank reiterated its systematic support for farmers in financing key resources for the production cycle. In 2025 alone, the bank concluded 466 loan agreements totaling UAH 539.3 million in the seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection products segment.

Founded in 2016, GROSSDORF, an agrochemical company, is a key fertilizer producer in Ukraine, with its own plant in Cherkasy region. The company's capacity allows it to produce up to one million tonness of UAN and 300,000 tonnes of granulated mixtures per year.

The company is developing a distribution network through its own bases in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy, Ternopil, and Poltava regions, and directly imports raw materials (urea and phosphates) to ensure uninterrupted supply.

GROSSDORF's portfolio includes its own brands, as well as fertilizers of Polish, Lithuanian, Uzbek, and Kazakh origin.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), as of early September 2025, Oschadbank, with total assets of UAH 479.1 billion (12.3% of the total), ranked second among 60 banks.