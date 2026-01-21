Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:42 21.01.2026

MHP launches $450 mln Eurobond sale: if successful, it will be first in Ukraine since start of Russian aggression in 2022

1 min read
MHP launches $450 mln Eurobond sale: if successful, it will be first in Ukraine since start of Russian aggression in 2022

International food and agro-tech company MHP, which last week announced the buyback of its $550 million Eurobonds maturing in April 2026 and plans for a new issue of Eurobonds maturing in 2029 to finance the buyback, has launched the sale of this new issue, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

According to it, the initial set yield for discussion is currently around 11% per annum.

The dealer managers are JP Morgan SE (Frankfurt am Main, Germany) and Dragon Capital (Kyiv).

Information about the launch of the sale on Wednesday was also disseminated by Bloomberg, citing sources.

If MHP succeeds, this will be the first time a Ukrainian issuer has issued Eurobonds since the full-scale Russian aggression in February 2022 (excluding issues during the restructuring).

As reported, the buyback of the 2026 Eurobonds will depend on the results of the new Eurobond issue, from which MHP would like to receive at least $450 million, which, together with the remaining cash of $100 million, would be sufficient for the full buyback of the 2026 Eurobonds, the nominal rate of which is 6.95% per annum

Tags: #mhp

MORE ABOUT

21:00 13.01.2026
MHP subsidiaries provide guarantees for potential new bond issue of up to $1 bln

MHP subsidiaries provide guarantees for potential new bond issue of up to $1 bln

14:43 12.09.2025
MHP agritech group boosts Q2 2025 net profit by 48%

MHP agritech group boosts Q2 2025 net profit by 48%

09:54 19.08.2025
Ukraine's MHP establishes new Culinary Center division

Ukraine's MHP establishes new Culinary Center division

20:27 29.05.2025
Fitch affirms MHP's rating at 'CC', highly appreciates acquisition of Spanish UVESA

Fitch affirms MHP's rating at 'CC', highly appreciates acquisition of Spanish UVESA

15:39 09.01.2025
MHP launches 18 MW of cogeneration, 15 MW of solar plants for own needs in2024, plans 60 MW wind plant - Dombrovsky

MHP launches 18 MW of cogeneration, 15 MW of solar plants for own needs in2024, plans 60 MW wind plant - Dombrovsky

18:36 23.10.2023
IFC, EBRD, DFC provide $480 mln to MHP to refinance debt, maintain current operations

IFC, EBRD, DFC provide $480 mln to MHP to refinance debt, maintain current operations

16:48 16.10.2023
American DFC allocates $250 mln loan to MHP

American DFC allocates $250 mln loan to MHP

09:41 27.09.2023
IFC to lend Ukraine's MHP up to $30 mln to modernize biomethane plant

IFC to lend Ukraine's MHP up to $30 mln to modernize biomethane plant

10:19 08.09.2023
MHP and Saudi Arabia's DHV set up 45/55 JV to invest over $50 mln in poultry farming in Saudi Arabia

MHP and Saudi Arabia's DHV set up 45/55 JV to invest over $50 mln in poultry farming in Saudi Arabia

20:52 19.06.2023
MHP Eco Energy intends to conclude framework agreement to purchase gas from Naftogaz Trading

MHP Eco Energy intends to conclude framework agreement to purchase gas from Naftogaz Trading

HOT NEWS

Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I announces its first closing of EUR 200 mln

Ukraine with partners implement 42 different energy support projects worth $1 bln – Shmyhal

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

NBU introduces loan limit, eases some FX currency restrictions since Jan 14

LATEST

Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I announces its first closing of EUR 200 mln

Oschadbank and GROSSDORF to provide loans for farmers to purchase fertilizers for 2026 spring sowing campaign

Finance Ministry lowers rates on hryvnia-denominated govt bonds for first time since April last year

OKKO chain installs 10 extra LPG refueling modules in 2025, making LPG available at 90% of its filling stations

Ukraine's National Bank improves support conditions for ECA-insured exporters

Ukraine opens Côte d'Ivoire market for exports of Ukrainian meat products

Horizon Capital to support 124 MW wind power project by Notus Energy under its new Ukraine-focused Fund HCCF

Canada to allocate UAH 550 mln for program to develop family farms, cooperation in Ukraine – ministry

Europe remains main market for Ukrainian organic products, accounting for 93% of purchases – official

Ukraine's dairy trade balance negative at $1.2 mln in Jan 2026

AD
AD