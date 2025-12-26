Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:06 26.12.2025

Ukrainian farmers achieve 94% of grain harvest forecast, 97.7% of oilseed forecast in 2025 season

As of December 25, 2025, Ukrainian farmers had harvested 57.597 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops from 10.55 million hectares, representing 94% of the planted area, as well as 17.4 million tonnes of oilseeds from 8.13 million hectares, or 97.7% of the sown area.

According to operational data from the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture on the progress of the harvest, farmers have currently harvested 26.45 million tonnes of corn from 3.84 million hectares, 22.96 million tonnes of wheat from 5.05 million hectares, 5.42 million tonnes of barley from 1.36 million hectares, 672,500 tonnes of peas from 275,100 hectares, 82,700 tonnes of buckwheat from 59,400 hectares, and 62,100 tonnes of millet from 35,800 hectares. Production of other grains and legumes as of December 25 reached 934,100 tonnes from 331,100 hectares.

As for oilseeds, as of December 25, rapeseed production totaled 3.317 million tonnes from 1.26 million hectares, soybeans totaled 4.81 million tonnes from 2.028 million hectares, and sunflower seeds totaled 9.227 million tonnes from 4.838 million hectares.

Sugar beet output this year amounted to 10.989 million tonnes harvested from 198,800 hectares.

Crop yields in Ukraine during the 2025 season were as follows: wheat – 45.5 centners per hectare, barley – 39.8 c/ha, peas – 24.4 c/ha, corn – 71.3 c/ha, buckwheat – 13.9 c/ha, millet – 17.4 c/ha, rapeseed – 26.3 c/ha, soybeans – 23.7 c/ha, sunflower – 19.1 c/ha, and sugar beets – 552.7 c/ha.

The Ministry of Economy noted that the largest shortfalls versus projected output among grains and legumes were recorded for corn, which reached 87% of the plan; millet (88%); buckwheat (97%); while wheat and barley each reached 98% of planned output. Other grains and legumes reached 85% of expectations.

Oilseeds demonstrated stronger performance relative to forecasts: rapeseed reached 102% of the plan, soybeans 98%, and sunflower 93%.

The sugar beet forecast proved the most accurate, with production reaching 100% of the planned volume.

As reported, the Ministry of Economy estimated wheat acreage in 2025 at 5.135 million hectares, compared with 4.884 million hectares a year earlier (+5.1%); barley at 1.386 million hectares versus 1.398 million hectares (-0.1%); peas at 277,800 hectares versus 210,400 hectares (+32%); corn at 4.399 million hectares versus 4.070 million hectares (+8.1%); buckwheat at 61,400 hectares versus 90,300 hectares (-32%); millet at 40,500 hectares versus 92,600 hectares (-56.3%); and other grains and legumes at 345,700 hectares versus 360,300 hectares (-4.1%).

Areas planted with rapeseed in 2025 totaled 1.24 million hectares compared with 1.26 million hectares a year earlier (-1.6%), soybeans totaled 2.063 million hectares compared with 2.714 million hectares (-24%), and sunflower covered 5.189 million hectares compared with 5.028 million hectares (+3.2%).

Sugar beet acreage this year was reduced by 21.5%, to 199,000 hectares.

Ukrainian farmers completed the 2024 harvest on November 22. By that time, 98% of the planned crop had been harvested.

Tags: #crops #farmers #oilseeds

