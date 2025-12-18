American Chamber of Commerce declares threat to maritime exports, calls for strengthening Ukraine's defenses

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine is calling on international partners to strengthen air and maritime defenses of Ukraine, including its Black Sea port infrastructure, as recent Russian strikes have put maritime exports at risk.

"The American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine calls international partners to urgently reinforce Ukraine’s air and maritime defense capabilities to safeguard civilian lives, critical infrastructure, ports, and the continuity of global trade and food supply chains,” the association said in a statement on Thursday.

The Chamber explained that recent Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine and Odesa region have resulted in injuries and deaths of port workers and ship crews, damage to ports, energy facilities, grain silos, and commercial vessels.

In addition, Russian strikes have reduced the operation of terminals by up to 50%, with some of them suspended, most operating on generators. There are widespread power outages and additional generator costs, damaged power plants and power grids that require repairs. Rail connections to ports are also limited, and commercial vessel layups and demurrage charges are occurring, the statement said.

"The current situation poses a direct risk of disruption to global food and commodity supply chains, with far-reaching consequences for international markets and food security, including rising food prices and worsening hunger levels in vulnerable countries," the Chamber said.

The statement also noted that it is difficult to estimate the real-time losses of grain and oilseed exporters. "However, they are currently estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of US dollars per month," the organization noted.

The Chamber emphasizes that without the implementation of air and sea defense, Ukrainian and international businesses will face operational challenges that will make it impossible to charter vessels and obtain insurance coverage for vessels, crews, and cargo.

The Ministry of Development reported on December 15 that since the beginning of operation in 2023, the sea corridor has handled more than 162 million tonnes of cargo, of which more than 98 million tonnes are grain, and almost 7 thousand vessels have passed through the corridor.

Two months earlier, the Ministry reported 150 million tonnes, of which 90 million tonnes are grain, and more than 6,000 vessels, and two months earlier, 137 million tonnes and more than 5,300 vessels.

Exactly two months before, the Ministry of Development reported on the results of the corridor’s operation over the two years since its opening: over 137 million tonnes and over 5.3 thousand vessels, so over the past two months, about 700 vessels with approximately 13 million tonnes of cargo have passed through the corridor.

As reported, the Danube Commission, at a meeting initiated by Ukraine, decided to create a register of damages from Russian aggression on the Lower Danube and agreed on a resolution on Russia’s violation of the Belgrade Convention as a result of military actions.

The register will ensure the collection and generalization of data on the damages caused, their transfer to the Council of Europe and the European Union, as well as the formation of an international legal basis for compensation for damages.