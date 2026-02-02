Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:06 02.02.2026

Major Odesa ports resume operations despite Jan attacks and bad weather – brokers

2 min read
Major Odesa ports resume operations despite Jan attacks and bad weather – brokers

The rhythm of operations at Ukrainian ports is gradually returning despite weather risks and incidents involving Russia, with terminal complexes in Pivdenny and Chornomorsk functioning efficiently, handling high volumes of cargo, analysts at Spike Brokers reported on Telegram.

The brokers noted that the ports of Greater Odesa continue to play a leading role in grain exports.

"During the last week of January, loading increased to 1,150 wagons per day and unloading to 1,163 wagons per day. Cargo stocks at the ports remain stable at over 930,000 tonnes, including 680,000 tonnes directly on the quays. The busiest terminals continue to be TIS, Odesa port-side plant, and Risoil," the experts said.

According to the analysts, the situation on the Danube remains stable. Izmail and Reni continue to play secondary roles, although periodic shipments of oilcake and rapeseed have been recorded.

As reported, during January 2026, the port infrastructure in Odesa region was repeatedly targeted in large-scale attacks by Russia using ballistic missiles and strike drones. Strikes damaged warehouse facilities and terminal equipment at the Pivdenny and Chornomorsk ports, temporarily complicating logistics but not halting operations of the grain corridor. Despite sustained pressure on the ports of Greater Odesa, terminal operators were able to quickly restore operations, maintaining the current pace of cargo handling.

Tags: #work #odesa #ports

