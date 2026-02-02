Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:56 02.02.2026

Entrepreneurs eligible for govt energy support package starting today – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Small and medium-sized businesses operating in socially important areas can now apply for state energy support, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"To partially offset costs and continue operating under difficult energy conditions, small and medium-sized businesses in socially important sectors—pharmacies, shops, bakeries, coffee shops, workshops, and other essential services—can now apply for government support," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

Sole proprietors in groups 2-3 with at least one employee can receive a one-time, non-repayable financial grant of UAH 7,500 to UAH 15,000, depending on the number of employees.

Funds can be used to purchase or repair generators and other energy equipment; batteries, inverters, charging stations, solar panels, and components; fuel for generators; or to pay for electricity to maintain autonomous operations during outages.

The prime minister added that the program operates on the Own Business grant principle. Applications can be submitted online through the Diia portal under the Entrepreneurship category on the service page Support for Sole Proprietors’ Energy Resilience: https://diia.gov.ua/services/dopomoha-fop-na-enerhostiikist.

In addition, micro, small, and medium-sized businesses can access up to UAH 10 million in preferential loans at 0% annual interest under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program, with the state compensating banks for the difference through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

Loans are issued for up to three years and can be used to purchase energy-generation equipment, including cogeneration units, diesel, gasoline, and gas generators.

"To receive a loan, businesses must meet the criteria of the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program, submit an application to a partner bank, undergo evaluation, and receive the bank’s decision. Seventeen partner banks have already started accepting applications, with others joining soon. Overall, loans will be available through 43 banks across the country, and energy loan applications will be given priority," the prime minister wrote.

Detailed conditions for the energy loans and a list of participating banks are available here: https://energycredit.bdf.gov.ua.

Tags: #support #energy #svyrydenko

