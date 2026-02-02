Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:28 02.02.2026

Metinvest cuts taxes by 5.5% in 2025 due to war, almost triples military levy, raises land fee by 10%

2 min read
Metinvest cuts taxes by 5.5% in 2025 due to war, almost triples military levy, raises land fee by 10%

In 2025, the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, taking into account associated companies and joint ventures, transferred UAH 18.7 billion to the budgets of all levels in Ukraine, while in 2024 – UAH 19.8 billion.

According to the company’s press release on Monday, the largest payment was UAH 4.6 billion in subsoil use fees, followed by UAH 3.5 billion in the single social tax and UAH 3.2 billion in personal income tax.

In addition, Metinvest’s Ukrainian enterprises last year paid UAH 1.9 billion in corporate income tax and UAH 690 million in environmental tax. Value-added tax rose 18% year over year to nearly UAH 2 billion, land fees increased 10% to UAH 1.4 billion, and the military levy almost tripled to UAH 916 million.

"The war and global challenges have changed the business reality and forced us to operate in a new way. But the role of metallurgy remains strategic: it continues to support the economy, generate foreign currency revenue and fill the budget. As the industry’s largest company, Metinvest continues to operate, support regions and help the army," said Yuriy Ryzhenkov, the group’s CEO.

As reported, in 2024 Metinvest paid UAH 19.8 billion in taxes and fees to budgets at all levels in Ukraine. Overall, over nearly four years of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the group has supported the country’s economy by about UAH 74 billion.

Tags: #metinvest

