Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:21 02.02.2026

EBRD launches New Horizons program to support innovations in Ukraine's agricultural sector

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved the New Horizons technical cooperation program, aimed at stimulating innovative investments in Ukraine's agri-food system, the bank's press service reported.

The project is expected to become a key tool for restoring the national economy and accelerating the European integration of agribusiness, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said.

According to the project description, the program is aimed at supporting businesses that implement advanced technologies in food production and agriculture.

Key areas of the New Horizons program include stimulating investment through a combination of sector analytics and opportunity mapping to support informed investment decisions, and backing high-potential segments such as alternative protein production and sustainable intensive agriculture.

The project also seeks to promote international cooperation, particularly between Ukrainian businesses and leading global research institutions, to strengthen innovation potential. Selected Ukrainian companies are expected to receive audit and innovation screening services to identify opportunities to modernize their business processes.

The program also includes a review of the Ukrainian agri-tech sector’s compliance with EU requirements for food safety, sustainability, and digital trade standards.

Research findings and innovation opportunities will be shared with Ukrainian companies at a dedicated knowledge-sharing event, bringing together technology developers, startups, and large agribusinesses.

The EBRD is the largest institutional investor in Ukraine. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the bank has directed more than EUR 8.5 billion to support energy security, critical infrastructure, food security, trade, and the private sector.

