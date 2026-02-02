Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:39 02.02.2026

Raiffeisen Bank allocates EUR 1 mln for preferential lending for energy equipment for businesses

2 min read
Raiffeisen Bank allocates EUR 1 mln for preferential lending for energy equipment for businesses

Raiffeisen Bank (Kyiv) has allocated EUR 1 million within its own program to support energy independence for businesses for preferential lending for the purchase of energy equipment, the financial institution reported on its website.

Under the program, businesses can obtain an unsecured loan at 0.01% annual interest for the first 12 months of the credit agreement, with a maximum loan amount of UAH 400,000 and a term of up to 36 months.

The bank said loans can be issued without a guarantor and repaid in equal installments, with an individual repayment schedule available for agricultural clients.

The program is open to business clients – both sole proprietors and legal entities – with an active account at the bank. It covers new and existing clients in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

According to the bank, a total of UAH 3.6 billion has already been provided for projects and equipment related to business energy independence, including solar power plants, solar panel production, biogas and biomethane projects, as well as the purchase of generators and implementation of energy efficiency solutions.

As of January 1, 2026, Raiffeisen Bank ranked seventh in terms of the number of loans serviced under state-backed portfolio guarantees, with 444 loans totaling UAH 2.7 billion, 82% of the guarantee limit allocated to the bank.

Tags: #energy #raiffeisen_bank

MORE ABOUT

16:55 04.02.2026
City of Kaluga could have survived for a year with the money Russia spent on its recent attack against Ukraine – GUR

City of Kaluga could have survived for a year with the money Russia spent on its recent attack against Ukraine – GUR

16:45 04.02.2026
Destruction at Darnytsia CHPP in Kyiv shown to ambassadors, journalists

Destruction at Darnytsia CHPP in Kyiv shown to ambassadors, journalists

20:30 03.02.2026
Another shipment of energy equipment sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine – ambassador

Another shipment of energy equipment sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine – ambassador

18:08 03.02.2026
Ukraine to receive extra financing for Ukrenergo, gas purchases – Energy Minister after meeting with EBRD

Ukraine to receive extra financing for Ukrenergo, gas purchases – Energy Minister after meeting with EBRD

14:12 03.02.2026
Zelenskyy instructs officials to contact partners for additional support packages after Russian strikes on energy facilities

Zelenskyy instructs officials to contact partners for additional support packages after Russian strikes on energy facilities

12:29 03.02.2026
Russian attack knocks out power in Kyiv and 4 regions - Ukrenergo

Russian attack knocks out power in Kyiv and 4 regions - Ukrenergo

10:47 03.02.2026
Russia attacks energy facilities in the Odesa region – DTEK

Russia attacks energy facilities in the Odesa region – DTEK

09:39 03.02.2026
Over 16,000 residents of Lozova community in Kharkiv region without heating due to nighttime enemy shelling – mayor

Over 16,000 residents of Lozova community in Kharkiv region without heating due to nighttime enemy shelling – mayor

09:36 03.02.2026
Russians attack housing and energy infrastructure, 1,100 high-rise residential buildings in Kyiv left without heating – Kuleba

Russians attack housing and energy infrastructure, 1,100 high-rise residential buildings in Kyiv left without heating – Kuleba

18:56 02.02.2026
Entrepreneurs eligible for govt energy support package starting today – Svyrydenko

Entrepreneurs eligible for govt energy support package starting today – Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Ukraine’s GDP growth accelerates to 3% in Q4-2025 – statistics

Naftogaz, Orlen deliver first 100 mln cubic meters of American LNG to Ukraine in 2026

Govt conducts audit of problematic special permits for mineral extraction – Svyrydenko

Entrepreneurs eligible for govt energy support package starting today – Svyrydenko

World Bank to allocate $40 mln to Ukrenergo to restore energy system – Shmyhal

LATEST

UPC becomes first Open Banking provider in Ukraine, starts creating OneLinkUA router

Ukraine’s GDP growth accelerates to 3% in Q4-2025 – statistics

Naftogaz, Orlen deliver first 100 mln cubic meters of American LNG to Ukraine in 2026

MHP announces additional amounts of 10.5% notes due in 2029 worth $100 mln

Number of identifications via Ukraine's National Bank BankID increases by 24.7% in 2025

Ukraine's agricultural exports fall 0.8% in Jan 2026 amid decline in oilseed shipments – UCAB

Tourism businesses in Ivano-Frankivsk region pays UAH 431.3 mln in taxes in 2025

Ukraine's recovery agency launches BIM projects

Metinvest ends discussions with note holders on maturity extension, to explore alternative options

Govt conducts audit of problematic special permits for mineral extraction – Svyrydenko

AD
AD