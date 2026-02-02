Raiffeisen Bank allocates EUR 1 mln for preferential lending for energy equipment for businesses

Raiffeisen Bank (Kyiv) has allocated EUR 1 million within its own program to support energy independence for businesses for preferential lending for the purchase of energy equipment, the financial institution reported on its website.

Under the program, businesses can obtain an unsecured loan at 0.01% annual interest for the first 12 months of the credit agreement, with a maximum loan amount of UAH 400,000 and a term of up to 36 months.

The bank said loans can be issued without a guarantor and repaid in equal installments, with an individual repayment schedule available for agricultural clients.

The program is open to business clients – both sole proprietors and legal entities – with an active account at the bank. It covers new and existing clients in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

According to the bank, a total of UAH 3.6 billion has already been provided for projects and equipment related to business energy independence, including solar power plants, solar panel production, biogas and biomethane projects, as well as the purchase of generators and implementation of energy efficiency solutions.

As of January 1, 2026, Raiffeisen Bank ranked seventh in terms of the number of loans serviced under state-backed portfolio guarantees, with 444 loans totaling UAH 2.7 billion, 82% of the guarantee limit allocated to the bank.