18:35 02.02.2026

World Bank to allocate $40 mln to Ukrenergo to restore energy system – Shmyhal

The World Bank will allocate $40 million to NPC Ukrenergo to purchase equipment necessary to restore the energy system after the Russian attacks, First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal said following a conversation with World Bank's Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde.

"Had a conversation with Anna Bjerde. I thanked the World Bank Group for its consistent support for Ukraine, in particular for our energy system. We agreed on further assistance: the World Bank plans to allocate up to USD 40 million grant for NPC Ukrenergo to procure equipment needed to restore energy system capacity. We continue working together to strengthen Ukraine’s energy system," Shmyhal wrote on X.

