Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:57 24.10.2025

Farmers harvest 37.6 mln tonnes of grain, 14.7 mln tonnes of oilseeds – 16.7% and 21.2% down year-to-date

3 min read
Farmers harvest 37.6 mln tonnes of grain, 14.7 mln tonnes of oilseeds – 16.7% and 21.2% down year-to-date

As of October 24, farmers had threshed 37.560 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops from 8.400 million hectares, which is 73% of the area sown with these crops, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported on its website.

Last year, on the same date, 45.1 million tonnes of grain were threshed from 9.7 million hectares, meaning this year's figures are 16.7% and 13.4% lower, respectively, mainly due to the later start of corn harvesting.

According to the Ministry of Economy, 7.71 million tonnes of corn have been threshed from 1.31 million hectares, while last year at about this time it was 15.4 million tonnes from 2.7 million hectares.

As for wheat, its harvest is slightly higher than last year's - 22.80 million tonnes from 5.05 million hectares compared to 22.30 million tonnes from 4.9 million hectares, while barley is slightly lower - 5.37 million tonnes from 1.35 million hectares compared to 5.50 million tonnes from 1.41 million hectares.

The pea harvest this year is significantly higher – 662,300 tonnes from 271,500 hectares compared to 465,300 tonnes from 212,200 hectares last year, while buckwheat and millet are still significantly lower – 83,300 tonnes versus 126,900 tonnes and 61,500 tonnes versus 159,500 tonnes, respectively.

The harvest of other grains and legumes this year as of October 24 reached 876,700 tonnes from 317,600 hectares, while last year it amounted to 1.1 million tonnes on this date.

The leaders include, in particular, Odesa region – 3.80 million tonnes from an area of ​​1.14 million hectares, Poltava region – 2.86 million tonnes from 603,300 hectares, Khmelnytsky region – 2.55 million tonnes from 365,200 hectares and Chernihiv region – 2.52 million tonnes from 407,700 hectares.

The harvest of wheat, barley, peas has been completed, the Ministry of Economy noted.

As for oilseeds, rapeseed has already been harvested, and it turned out to be only slightly less than last year's – 3.32 million tonnes versus 3.5 million tonnes for almost equal areas of about 1.3 million hectares.

But as for soybeans and sunflowers, the harvest of which is ongoing, a significant lag is still being recorded: soybeans have been harvested at 3.50 million tonnes from 1.52 million hectares compared to 5.6 million tonnes from 2.5 million hectares on the same date last year, while sunflowers have been harvested at 7.84 million tonnes from 4.24 million hectares compared to 9.5 million tonnes from 4.6 million hectares.

In addition, the harvest of sugar beets is also lagging behind: 5.64 million tonnes were dug up on an area of ​​108,100 hectares, while last year on the same date – 8.3 million tonnes from 170,600 hectares.

As noted by the Ministry of Economy, sunflower was harvested from 82% of the sown areas, soybeans – 70%, and sugar beets – from 55%.

Tags: #agriculture #farmers

MORE ABOUT

20:09 01.10.2025
Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

20:48 08.09.2025
Without structural reform of mine action system, clearing farmland will take decades - Accounting Chamber

Without structural reform of mine action system, clearing farmland will take decades - Accounting Chamber

20:50 06.08.2025
Farmers to get compensation of up to 80% of breeding animals cost, up to 25% for building farms

Farmers to get compensation of up to 80% of breeding animals cost, up to 25% for building farms

11:59 18.07.2025
2025 harvest rate is 54.6% behind last year's, 7.2 mln tonnes of grain threshed – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

2025 harvest rate is 54.6% behind last year's, 7.2 mln tonnes of grain threshed – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

13:34 20.06.2025
Farmers in 3 Ukrainian regions begin 2025 harvest, output lags 28% behind last year

Farmers in 3 Ukrainian regions begin 2025 harvest, output lags 28% behind last year

11:20 20.06.2025
Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 10.9 bln in support in 2025, 43% to come from intl sources – MP Yuzhanina

Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 10.9 bln in support in 2025, 43% to come from intl sources – MP Yuzhanina

17:47 21.04.2025
Farmers from frontline regions will be provided with corn seeds for 2025 sowing campaign

Farmers from frontline regions will be provided with corn seeds for 2025 sowing campaign

20:51 25.03.2025
Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

20:22 24.02.2025
FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

20:51 16.12.2024
FAO transfers 185 generators, 6,474 grain hoses to Ukrainian farmers in 2024

FAO transfers 185 generators, 6,474 grain hoses to Ukrainian farmers in 2024

HOT NEWS

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% for fifth time, pushes back rate-cut expectations to Q1 2026

Most bankers expect NBU to keep rate at 15.5%, some allow for decrease to 15%

LATEST

City of Kyiv allocates UAH 548 mln to ensure uninterrupted water supply, wastewater services through 2026

Uliutin advocates for voluntary funded pension system, not mandatory one

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

Ukraine invited to join OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials – Kachka

PrivatBank posts net profit increase by 5% in 9M

All branches of Power Banking network operate in Chernihiv, Kyiv, many of them also work in regions

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

Vodafone Ukraine raises tender offer price for eurobond buyback to 98% of face value for 6th time

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% for fifth time, pushes back rate-cut expectations to Q1 2026

AD
AD