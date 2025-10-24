Farmers harvest 37.6 mln tonnes of grain, 14.7 mln tonnes of oilseeds – 16.7% and 21.2% down year-to-date

As of October 24, farmers had threshed 37.560 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops from 8.400 million hectares, which is 73% of the area sown with these crops, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported on its website.

Last year, on the same date, 45.1 million tonnes of grain were threshed from 9.7 million hectares, meaning this year's figures are 16.7% and 13.4% lower, respectively, mainly due to the later start of corn harvesting.

According to the Ministry of Economy, 7.71 million tonnes of corn have been threshed from 1.31 million hectares, while last year at about this time it was 15.4 million tonnes from 2.7 million hectares.

As for wheat, its harvest is slightly higher than last year's - 22.80 million tonnes from 5.05 million hectares compared to 22.30 million tonnes from 4.9 million hectares, while barley is slightly lower - 5.37 million tonnes from 1.35 million hectares compared to 5.50 million tonnes from 1.41 million hectares.

The pea harvest this year is significantly higher – 662,300 tonnes from 271,500 hectares compared to 465,300 tonnes from 212,200 hectares last year, while buckwheat and millet are still significantly lower – 83,300 tonnes versus 126,900 tonnes and 61,500 tonnes versus 159,500 tonnes, respectively.

The harvest of other grains and legumes this year as of October 24 reached 876,700 tonnes from 317,600 hectares, while last year it amounted to 1.1 million tonnes on this date.

The leaders include, in particular, Odesa region – 3.80 million tonnes from an area of ​​1.14 million hectares, Poltava region – 2.86 million tonnes from 603,300 hectares, Khmelnytsky region – 2.55 million tonnes from 365,200 hectares and Chernihiv region – 2.52 million tonnes from 407,700 hectares.

The harvest of wheat, barley, peas has been completed, the Ministry of Economy noted.

As for oilseeds, rapeseed has already been harvested, and it turned out to be only slightly less than last year's – 3.32 million tonnes versus 3.5 million tonnes for almost equal areas of about 1.3 million hectares.

But as for soybeans and sunflowers, the harvest of which is ongoing, a significant lag is still being recorded: soybeans have been harvested at 3.50 million tonnes from 1.52 million hectares compared to 5.6 million tonnes from 2.5 million hectares on the same date last year, while sunflowers have been harvested at 7.84 million tonnes from 4.24 million hectares compared to 9.5 million tonnes from 4.6 million hectares.

In addition, the harvest of sugar beets is also lagging behind: 5.64 million tonnes were dug up on an area of ​​108,100 hectares, while last year on the same date – 8.3 million tonnes from 170,600 hectares.

As noted by the Ministry of Economy, sunflower was harvested from 82% of the sown areas, soybeans – 70%, and sugar beets – from 55%.