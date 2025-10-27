Renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal to bring direct benefits to European agricultural community – European Commissioner Hansen

The renewed trade agreement between the European Union and Ukraine, which will enter into force on October 29, provides for an increase in many tariff quotas, it will provide more economic benefits to Ukrainian producers, and will be a demonstration of solidarity of the European farming community, said European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen.

He said that it is important to express unity in supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom, independence, and against Russian aggression. He noted that they are demonstrating strong solidarity amid the adaptation and modernization of the trade agreement, which provided for an increase in many tariff quotas, before a conference with Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic and European Integration Taras Kachka in Luxembourg on Monday.

The European Commissioner noted the importance of finding a balance between providing greater access and economic benefits to Ukrainian producers, which is supported by the EU farming community.

Hansen also added that trade will take place in both directions, not only Ukrainian imports to the EU, but also EU exports to Ukraine.

The liberalization of many tariff lines will bring direct benefits to our agricultural community, he stressed.

When asked whether the European Commission would take action if five neighboring countries with Ukraine (Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, the Czech Republic and Hungary) maintain unilateral restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, the European Commissioner replied that Brussels is constantly in contact with the authorities of these countries on these issues.