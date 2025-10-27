EU-Ukraine trade deal to ensure stability, traceability for both sides – Danish agricultural minister

The revised trade agreement between the European Union and Ukraine will enter into force within a few days, it will ensure stability and traceability for both sides and, in particular, for Ukraine, said Danish Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Jakou Jensen.

"As we all know, agricultural products are crucial for Ukrainian exports and, consequently, for supporting the Ukrainian economy. From the EU's point of view, this is especially important when considering food security," he said ahead of a conference with EU Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen and Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic and European Integration Taras Kachka in Luxembourg on Monday.

Jensen recalled that, as part of the updated trade agreement, Ukrainians will work to ensure that their agricultural products meet EU standards.

"We will do everything possible to help them master and apply European standards. This is also part of the agreement," emphasized the Danish Minister of Agriculture.

He added that meeting EU standards is difficult even in peacetime and noted that Ukraine is seeking to do so in wartime. Therefore, Ukraine needs the support of all EU member states to further integrate into EU markets and one day become part of the European community.

On October 14, Ukraine and the European Union approved a decision to abolish some tariffs and increase quotas for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU.