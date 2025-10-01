Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

Ukrainian farmers, particularly those in frontline regions, work today at their own risk and often lack access to loans or insurance. Without state guarantees, small and medium-sized farms cannot invest in development or maintain their production potential, said Denys Marchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian Agri Council, on the air of United News.

"One of the issues that the Ukrainian Agri Council plans to address in 2026 is the introduction of state financial guarantees for farmers. This will allow producers to access loans even if they are temporarily unable to make payments, as the state will act as a guarantor. We insist that this program at least cover frontline regions, where conditions are most difficult," the association's press service quoted Denys Marchuk as saying.

In addition to production challenges, Marchuk noted that agribusiness also faces sales problems. Recently, an artificial barrier to the export of oilseeds has been created in the country.

"For example, a law was adopted that imposes a 10% duty on soybean and rapeseed exports. It stipulated that producers or cooperatives growing their own products could export them duty-free. However, after the law came into force, there were no regulations specifying how this should be implemented at customs. As a result, the export of soybean and rapeseed has effectively been blocked for more than a month. Ships are idle, and businesses are suffering losses of millions of dollars," said the Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Agri Council.

He assured that the association continues to work with the Ministry of Economy, Ecology, and Agriculture to develop regulations outlining the required documentation to confirm own production. This will allow farmers and cooperatives to export their products duty-free.