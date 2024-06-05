Press Conferences

15:34 05.06.2024

Mandatory use of at least 5% biofuel in motor gasoline will bring more than $1 bln to budget annually - MHP Eco Energy president

2 min read

KYIV. June 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The adoption of the bill on the mandatory use of bioethanol in liquid motor fuels is an extremely important event for Ukraine, since its implementation will annually ensure the receipt of more than $1 billion in the budget and significantly influence the development of the agricultural sector, says the Chairman of the Board of Global 100 RE Ukraine, President of MHP Eco Energy Oleksandr Dombrovsky.

“This is a significant event, the cost of which, according to my calculations, is more than $1 billion a year for the Ukrainian budget. We will be able to process the corn that we don’t know at what price to export and sell for bioethanol, and add it to gasoline. Thus, the burden on imported energy resources and the use of oil will be reduced. We can create a new serious technological base and jobs in the agricultural sector, which we need to develop,” he said at a press conference on the development of distributed generation in Ukraine at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

As Dombrovsky noted, the historical value of the bill lies in the fact that it is already more than 20 years old, but the oil lobby, primarily Russian, did not allow it to be passed for a long time (in parliament).

However, he added that this bill is also important for the development of renewable energy in general.

As reported, on June 4, the Verkhovna Rada, with 235 votes, adopted in the second reading and in general bill No. 3356-d on the mandatory use of liquid biofuels (biocomponents) in the transport industry from May 1, 2025.

The bill was adopted in its first reading back in June 2021. It was then assumed that it would come into effect in May 2022.

The document establishes at least 5% of the mandatory content of biocomponents in all volumes of motor gasoline sold from wholesale and retail outlets. The exception is gasoline with an octane rating of 98 and higher, as well as those supplied for the needs of the Ministry of Defense, the State Reserve and for creating minimal reserves of oil and petroleum products.

Keeping records of the content of biocomponents in fuel is the responsibility of the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving.

Tags: #use #biofuel #gasoline #conference

MORE ABOUT

13:40 05.06.2024
Clear Energy fails to return three 22 MW biomass TPPs to grid due to problems with raw materials – board head

Clear Energy fails to return three 22 MW biomass TPPs to grid due to problems with raw materials – board head

17:12 31.05.2024
Zelenskyy to take part in security conference in Singapore – media

Zelenskyy to take part in security conference in Singapore – media

13:52 29.05.2024
Entrepreneurs ready to join development of best business development practices, but govt trying not to hear them - head of Kyiv Udar

Entrepreneurs ready to join development of best business development practices, but govt trying not to hear them - head of Kyiv Udar

13:55 15.05.2024
Two-thirds of Ukrainians support long-term increases in security, defense funding – opinion poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians support long-term increases in security, defense funding – opinion poll

13:36 15.05.2024
Two-thirds of Ukrainians want the state to improve information provision, almost three-quarters support military-patriotic education in kindergartens, schools – social survey

Two-thirds of Ukrainians want the state to improve information provision, almost three-quarters support military-patriotic education in kindergartens, schools – social survey

12:51 14.05.2024
First Scientific and Practical International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy will be held in Kyiv

First Scientific and Practical International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy will be held in Kyiv

20:04 09.05.2024
On May 23, conference “Europe-Poland-Ukraine: Cooperate Together”

On May 23, conference “Europe-Poland-Ukraine: Cooperate Together”

11:35 25.04.2024
Manifest 42 movement appeals to president with proposals to prevent law enforcement pressure on business

Manifest 42 movement appeals to president with proposals to prevent law enforcement pressure on business

13:33 23.04.2024
Dpty Prosecutor General Litvinova: We investigating Russian war crimes against environment, working to bring criminals to justice

Dpty Prosecutor General Litvinova: We investigating Russian war crimes against environment, working to bring criminals to justice

13:14 23.04.2024
Over three years of work, environmental prosecutors expose over 100 criminal groups that committed crimes in subsoil, forestry

Over three years of work, environmental prosecutors expose over 100 criminal groups that committed crimes in subsoil, forestry

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Pig farming has every chance of returning to record production levels, entering export

Results of joint study by Active Group and Experts Club on attitudes of Ukrainians towards Middle East and Central Asia

Kyiv presents an assessment of public opinion regarding performance of Ukrainian authorities and institutions

Results of second all-Ukrainian rating of artistic higher education institutions

Kyiv Red Cross organization appeals to law enforces due to violations in Pechersk organization reported in hotline call – head of city organization

Shelling by Russians of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology in 2022 aimed at causing damage to nuclear facility; they're qualified as ecocide – prosecutor's office

New manager of seized assets instead of Vozdvizhenka residential complex to be selected by June 12 – head of ARMA

More than 85% of Ukrainians in favor of recognizing illegitimacy of Putin's rule, breaking off all relations with Russia, except for humanitarian ones – opinion poll

Ukrainians reveal most positive attitude towards Canada, Latvia, UK; attitudes towards Poland, USA significantly deteriorates – opinion poll

Three quarters of Ukrainians support sending allied country's troops to Ukraine – survey

AD
AD
AD
AD