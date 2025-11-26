Interfax-Ukraine
19:49 26.11.2025

Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, cucumbers by 13.6% in 10M

In January-October 2025, Ukraine increased imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, to 81,820 tonnes, and cucumbers by 13.6%, to 109,560 tonnes, compared to the same period last year, the State Customs Service reported.

According to published statistics, the value of tomato imports during the reporting period increased by 18.2% to $16.92 million, while cucumber imports rose 30% to $23.39 million.

Most tomato imports came from Türkiye (64.3% of total supplies), Poland (11.7%), and the Netherlands (11.18%). The top three cucumber suppliers to Ukraine were Türkiye (88.2%), Spain (3.7%), and Finland (2%).

A year ago, the main suppliers of tomatoes to Ukraine in January-October were Türkiye (73.6%), Poland (12.3%), and Morocco (5.9%), while cucumber imports came mainly from Türkiye (85.2%), Poland (4%), and the Netherlands (3.1%).

Tomato exports in January-October this year amounted to 393 tonnes, up from 301 tonnes a year earlier. The main buyers this year were Moldova (60.6%), Poland (36.4%), and Singapore (0.8%), compared to Moldova (87.4%), Lithuania (7.6%), and Malaysia (1%) last year.

In the first 10 months of 2025, some 2,440 tonnes of Ukrainian cucumbers were exported to foreign markets, compared to 1,010 tonnes in the same period last year. The most active buyers were Poland (52.3%), Estonia (37.5%) and Moldova (8%). A year ago, these three leaders were the same, only their shares in the procurement structure differed: Estonia accounted for 54.7% of supplies, Poland - 26.3%, and Moldova - 10.5%.

