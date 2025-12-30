Maersk increases tariffs for container imports to Ukraine from Jan 5

Danish transport and logistics company A.P.Moeller Maersk announced an update from January 5, 2026 of tariffs for railway transportation of containers for import, compared to the tariffs introduced from October 1 this year, this is an increase in tariffs for a 20-foot container by 5.6-20%.

"New import rates apply to new applications [by the date of receipt of the Delivery Order]," the message on the Telegram channel says.

According to the updated tariffs, the most expensive will be the delivery of a 20-foot container (20DV) from the port of Gdansk (Gdansk DCT) to the terminal in Boryspil - by 20%, to $1,800.

The increase in the import tariff to the Mostyska terminal will be 12% - to $1,400, Ternopil - 10%, to $1,650.

The most expensive delivery tariffs from Gdansk to Dnipro (Lisky), Zaporizhia and Kharkiv - $1,900 each, but their increase will be only 5.6%.

The import price of a 20-foot container from Gdansk to Klevan and Vinnytsia according to the updated Maersk tariffs increased by 9.7-9.1% - to $1,700 and $1,800, respectively, and the Poltava terminal disappeared from the import and export delivery table.

Regarding the direction via the Chornomorsk Port, in the case of Kharkiv and Mostyska, the tariffs will remain unchanged - $630 and $690, respectively, while in the other six terminals they will increase by 13-17.6%.

From the beginning of January, the import price of a 20-foot container to Boryspil will be $630, to Vinnytsia - $600, to Ternopil, Dnipro and Zaporizhia - $720, and to Klevan - $780.

A.P. Moller - Maersk operates in over 130 countries and has about 100,000 employees.