Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:38 30.12.2025

Maersk increases tariffs for container imports to Ukraine from Jan 5

2 min read
Maersk increases tariffs for container imports to Ukraine from Jan 5

Danish transport and logistics company A.P.Moeller Maersk announced an update from January 5, 2026 of tariffs for railway transportation of containers for import, compared to the tariffs introduced from October 1 this year, this is an increase in tariffs for a 20-foot container by 5.6-20%.

"New import rates apply to new applications [by the date of receipt of the Delivery Order]," the message on the Telegram channel says.

According to the updated tariffs, the most expensive will be the delivery of a 20-foot container (20DV) from the port of Gdansk (Gdansk DCT) to the terminal in Boryspil - by 20%, to $1,800.

The increase in the import tariff to the Mostyska terminal will be 12% - to $1,400, Ternopil - 10%, to $1,650.

The most expensive delivery tariffs from Gdansk to Dnipro (Lisky), Zaporizhia and Kharkiv - $1,900 each, but their increase will be only 5.6%.

The import price of a 20-foot container from Gdansk to Klevan and Vinnytsia according to the updated Maersk tariffs increased by 9.7-9.1% - to $1,700 and $1,800, respectively, and the Poltava terminal disappeared from the import and export delivery table.

Regarding the direction via the Chornomorsk Port, in the case of Kharkiv and Mostyska, the tariffs will remain unchanged - $630 and $690, respectively, while in the other six terminals they will increase by 13-17.6%.

From the beginning of January, the import price of a 20-foot container to Boryspil will be $630, to Vinnytsia - $600, to Ternopil, Dnipro and Zaporizhia - $720, and to Klevan - $780.

A.P. Moller - Maersk operates in over 130 countries and has about 100,000 employees.

Tags: #maersk #tariffs

MORE ABOUT

20:09 04.12.2025
Kyivstar announces increase in tariffs to offset increased cost of key resources

Kyivstar announces increase in tariffs to offset increased cost of key resources

18:58 02.12.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia's freight tariff hike will critically impact agro export – Ukrainian Agri Council

Ukrzaliznytsia's freight tariff hike will critically impact agro export – Ukrainian Agri Council

16:44 04.11.2025
Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

20:01 14.10.2025
Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

18:49 23.09.2025
Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

14:37 27.08.2025
MP Honcharenko announces increase in public transportation prices in Kyiv due to withdrawal of UAH 8 bln from city budget

MP Honcharenko announces increase in public transportation prices in Kyiv due to withdrawal of UAH 8 bln from city budget

20:43 25.08.2025
EBA urges govt to tariff railway transportation to seaports along shortest routes

EBA urges govt to tariff railway transportation to seaports along shortest routes

18:56 04.08.2025
Trump promises to 'substantially' rise tariffs on India due to Russian oil

Trump promises to 'substantially' rise tariffs on India due to Russian oil

20:54 08.07.2025
EBA against differentiated coefficients to railway tariffs in direction of ports

EBA against differentiated coefficients to railway tariffs in direction of ports

20:41 27.05.2025
Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

Ukraine harvests 57.6 mln tonnes of grains, 17.3 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2025

State budget loses approximately UAH 19 bln annually, with illegal gambling market estimated at 50% - PlayCity head

PlayCity working with Ministry of Digital Transformation to amend Tax Code and three laws – state agency’s chief

LATEST

ICU predicts slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth in 2026 to 1.2%

Ukraine secures over EUR 83 mln from European Investment Bank for urban development

PlayCity receives applications from all 3 operators in lottery licensing tender

Ukraine's National Bank FX interventions decline by 26.5% last week, hryvnia strengthens

As of Dec, energy companies restore half of 8 GW of generation damaged by Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

Economy Ministry transfers UAH 86.3 mln in compensation for Ukrainian agricultural equipment for Nov 2025

Ukraine plans to complete stalled genset power competition on Tuesday after 8-month delay

Ukrainian communities approve 97% of local budgets for 2026

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

Ukraine will not sell strategic assets critical to food security – minister

AD
AD