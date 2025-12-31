Energy Support Fund secures over EUR 1.5 bln in grants from partners for restoration of energy system

As of December 25, 2025, the Energy Support Fund accumulated over EUR 1.521 billion in grant funds from international partners, of which EUR 258 million in December, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported.

According to the statement, EUR 63.8 million was received in recent days from the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA), bringing Sweden’s total contribution to EUR 203.08 million. It is specified that EUR 44.68 million of Sweden’s contribution was transferred to a separate special account to ensure nuclear safety.

As the Ministry of Energy noted, Sweden’s financial assistance made it possible to procure equipment for a distributed generation development project in one of Ukraine’s most energy-deficient regions. In addition, SIDA funds were used to purchase critical equipment for NPC Ukrenergo and for distribution system operators in Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Chernihiv regions.

Sweden is the second-largest donor to the Fund after Germany. As reported, Germany recently transferred the largest single contribution since the Fund’s inception – EUR 160.11 million. In early December, it was announced that Germany’s total contribution over nearly three years of the Fund’s operation would reach almost EUR 550 million by the end of this year.

Funds from the Fund are used to purchase equipment, spare parts, and other materials needed to restore and stabilize Ukraine’s energy system following Russian attacks.