UkrArmoTech presented the Ukrainian version of the legendary HMMWV

The Ukrainian company UkrArmoTech presented two new armored vehicles, the GYURZA-03 and DESNA, which have recently passed codification tests, reported by the publication Defense Express.

If we look at the DESNA, we see an attempt to create a true Ukrainian military jeep. It is something similar to the legendary American HMMWV.

In Ukraine, since the 2000s, there have been attempts to develop an alternative that would become the main automotive transport for the military. But only now has such a project been brought to completion. For the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the availability of a light armored vehicle that is cheaper than a full-fledged MRAP is critically important.

Desna has a specially developed proprietary chassis, whose suspension resembles that of the HMMWV, and the ground clearance is 380 mm. The ability to ford water obstacles up to 0.7 m deep and vertical obstacles up to 0.3 m high is declared. The Cummins ISDE200 40 engine allows reaching speeds of up to 120 km/h.

Desna impressed during tests with its cross-country ability. “There were sections about which everyone said that there was no need to go there because the vehicle would get stuck. But it overcame everything, passed everything. All test protocols and acts have been signed,” UkrArmoTech says about its development.

The armor of the Desna allows it to withstand 5.45-mm bullets from the AK-74. Mine protection can withstand the detonation of low-power explosive devices or grenades, which is the norm for vehicles of this class.

Desna is built using a modular design, and on this basis it is possible to create a command or medical vehicle. The vehicle is equipped with a communication system, heater, air conditioner, fire suppression systems, and air filtration systems. If necessary, the armored vehicle can have a rotating turret for a gunner.

Currently, UkrArmoTech developments have passed codification tests and preparations are underway for the production of a batch for the military, on the basis of which they plan to gather combat experience. The company says that its new vehicles have attracted the interest of various agencies and units present at the tests.
 

