Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the maintenance of a fixed price for natural gas for household consumers following the results of a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"The government has allocated an additional UAH 1.5 billion specifically to frontline regions to protect energy facilities. A reserve of equipment has been formed for the prompt restoration of energy supply, and we will increase this reserve. We separately discussed the situation in the gas sector, the increase in gas reserves and the provision of people. We agreed that in the near future the government will adopt a resolution that will maintain a fixed price for natural gas for household consumers," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In addition, the president announced the decision to impose a moratorium on disconnecting consumers in frontline communities from energy supply.

According to him, he instructed to prepare and report on ways to increase teachers' salaries, "so that the already adopted decisions on salary increases can be implemented next year."

"It is important that there are tangible results in supporting internally displaced persons. I expect government officials to report on these two issues at the end of this week," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, the gas supply company Naftogaz Ukrainy, which is part of the Naftogaz Group, announced in April that it would continue to supply gas to the population at an unchanged price of UAH 7.96 per cubic meter (including VAT). This price is provided for by the fixed tariff plan for household customers, and it will be valid until April 30, 2026.

As the company explained, the decision to keep the price unchanged was made taking into account the current moratorium on natural gas price increases. Naftogaz, however, urged consumers to be responsible about timely payments, which "helps ensure the country's energy stability in the face of constant enemy attacks on infrastructure."

Naftogaz Ukrainy supplies gas to 12.5 million Ukrainian households.