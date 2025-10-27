Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:01 27.10.2025

Ukrainian ministry begins drafting concept for electric vehicle charging infrastructure

1 min read

Ukraine's Ministry for Communities and Territories Development has begun preparing a concept for the state policy on developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

According to a statement published by the ministry on Telegram on Friday, the goal of the document is to create conditions for the development of a charging station network extending from international transport corridors to local communities and major cities.

"The development of the concept is envisaged by the National Renewable Energy Action Plan through 2030," the ministry added.

The concept will harmonize Ukrainian standards with EU requirements, in particular with Regulation (EU) 2023/1804 (AFIR), which establishes mandatory parameters for charging stations along the TEN-T network.

The ministry clarified that, according to the Infrastructure Recovery and Development Services, as of July 2025, there were more than 470 charging stations along Ukraine's national highways.

"However, the need for network expansion significantly exceeds the current number, especially along international highways and within local communities," the ministry said.

Tags: #electric #ministry_for_communities

