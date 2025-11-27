Gulliver shopping center may open in stages, but dates not yet determined

The opening dates of the capital’s retail and office complex (Gulliver shopping center) have not yet been determined, as an audit of the operation of all the complex’s systems is still underway, and only after its completion and final technical conclusions will it be known whether the complex will be opened by the New Year, the press service of Oschadbank reported.

"The opening date of the Gulliver shopping and office complex has not yet been determined, as a full audit of all the complex’s systems is still underway. Once this process is completed, we will be able to prepare and announce a specific timetable for the resumption of operations. We do not rule out that the opening will take place in stages, since part of the systems has already undergone technical inspection and is currently at the stage of addressing damage inflicted by the previous owner," the bank’s press service said in its response to an Interfax-Ukraine inquiry.

The statement emphasizes that the analysis of the equipment’s condition is still ongoing — the audit of all life-support systems of the complex has not yet been fully completed.

At the same time, for some systems there are already conclusions from contracted organizations, and repairs and replacement of equipment that was deliberately damaged or left without maintenance for a long time have begun.

"We have discovered instances of deliberate damage and removal of critically important components, such as software. All necessary equipment, licenses, etc. are currently being purchased and restored to ensure the complex’s safe operation," the bank added.

As reported, the Gulliver shopping and office complex was transferred to the management of the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) by a decision of the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv on June 3, 2024, and the Kyiv Court of Appeal on June 25, 2024, at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, as part of a criminal investigation by the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) into possible tax evasion of UAH 146 million by the complex’s management.