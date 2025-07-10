Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:19 10.07.2025

Centrenergo and Swedfund at URC2025 agree on cooperation in developing company's energy mix - CEO

PJSC Centrenergo at the URC2025 agreed on cooperation with the Swedish state fund Swedfund in forming an energy mix, which will include energy storage, gas generation, and solar power plants, said the energy company's CEO Yevhen Harkavy.

"Today, as part of the URC2025 conference, I met with representatives of Swedfund. We agreed not just to talk, but also to work. Together, we will start by developing a feasibility study for our energy mix: implementing energy storage, gas-distributed generation, and solar panels," Harkavy wrote on his Facebook on Thursday.

According to him, the company must further conduct serious analytical work, calculate everything, and develop various scenarios.

At the same time, he noted that the optimal model has already been found: economically feasible, environmentally sound, energy-safe.

"This is the answer to the question of what Ukraine's energy sector will be like tomorrow. We are moving. Transparently. Responsibly. Systematically!" emphasized Harkavy.

According to information on the fund's website, Swedfund, founded in 1979, is a state-owned company managed by the Ministry of Finance. Its activities are financed by portfolio income and capital contributions from the development of assistance budget, for which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible. The fund's mission is to contribute to poverty reduction through sustainable investment in developing countries. It makes investments in the private sector and finances feasibility studies in the public sector: in emission reduction, adaptation and sustainability to support the green transition.

In June 2024, Naftogaz Group announced that it would cooperate with Swedfund in thermal power station modernization and renewable energy projects.

