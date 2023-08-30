Economy

13:03 30.08.2023

Centrenergo head explains changes in management by need to strengthen team in difficult conditions for energy sector

1 min read
Centrenergo head explains changes in management by need to strengthen team in difficult conditions for energy sector

Centrenergo is reformatting the team, the main goal of which is to strengthen it with professional managers to ensure the passage of the heating season of 2023/2024, Andriy Churkin, CEO of the company, has said.

"During the unprecedented repair campaign of the country's energy industry and preparations for the heating season in the conditions of war, the competence of leaders of all strategic areas is of paramount and decisive importance," Churkin is quoted in Centrenergo's message on the website on Wednesday.

As noted, this is precisely why the Centrenergo Supervisory Board focuses on the high level of responsibility of specialists who must ensure efficient and well-coordinated work of the company.

According to Churkin, the ongoing changes in the management are "not the last."

Tags: #energy #centrenergo

